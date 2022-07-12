The Xbox Series S just got a rare Prime Day discount

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming collection, as this certified refurbished Xbox Series S is now on sale for Prime Day.

It is officially the first day of Prime Day and we’ve already discovered some incredible deals in the gaming world. One of the best finds so far is this discounted certified refurbished Xbox Series S that has had its price slashed, going from £229.99 to the more affordable £209.99.

The fact that this Xbox is certified refurbished means that it has been inspected and fixed up by the manufacturer, so the product should be up to the same quality standards as the other Xbox Series S consoles on sale. Essentially, you’re getting a quality product for a fraction of the price, with an added discount thanks to the Prime Day sale.

We gave the Xbox Series S an impressive 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, noting its small and stylish design that should fit easily into most gaming setups.

The Xbox Series S can also be used with Xbox Game Pass, meaning you can access all of the big Microsoft exclusives as well as any smaller games that you would like to try.

Our review also noted how seamless it was to switch between games and the Xbox Store, thanks to the powerful CPU and the easy-to-use interface that makes apps and games easy to locate.

You also have the added benefit of being able to play games from previous consoles, such as the Xbox and Xbox 360, allowing users to experience the nostalgia of a childhood game with ease. Some games have even been optimised for the Series S, so you can play them with visual improvements that make the colours punchier and more immersive.

If you’re interested in other amazing Prime Day deals, make sure you check out our live deals blog, as we’re keeping track of all the best discounts so you can easily shop the sale.