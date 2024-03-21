The Sony Alpha 7 C has had its first big price drop in ages

If you’ve had your eye on the Sony Alpha 7 C, we have good news. The full-frame mirrorless camera has been reduced to just £1324 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.

That’s a massive £575.99 reduction compared to the camera’s £1899.99 RRP, for a total 30% saving. The Sony A7C has already been discounted to £1429 on Amazon, but you can knock an additional £105 off the price of the camera simply by ticking the voucher below the price on the listing.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Sony A7C fall on Amazon since November 2022, making now the perfect time to bag the camera in time for summer.

Is the Sony Alpha 7 C worth buying?

The Sony Alpha 7 C is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a small, portable design and excellent image quality thanks to its 24.2-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor.

Autofocus is fast and accurate and the A7C supports 10fps continuous shooting. The camera offers an extended ISO range of 50-204800 and video caps out at 4K/30fps.

The 2.4mdot OLED viewfinder is on the smaller side but there’s also a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen monitor and the camera can be paired with Sony’s E-mount lenses.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony A7C review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for something on the more affordable end for easy 4K vlogging, don’t miss this £100 saving on the Sony ZV-1F.

