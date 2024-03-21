Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sony Alpha 7 C has had its first big price drop in ages

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye on the Sony Alpha 7 C, we have good news. The full-frame mirrorless camera has been reduced to just £1324 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.

That’s a massive £575.99 reduction compared to the camera’s £1899.99 RRP, for a total 30% saving. The Sony A7C has already been discounted to £1429 on Amazon, but you can knock an additional £105 off the price of the camera simply by ticking the voucher below the price on the listing.

Save 30% on the Sony A7C full-frame camera with this voucher

Save 30% on the Sony A7C full-frame camera with this voucher

The Sony Alpha 7 C has plummeted to just £1324 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale. Run to the retailer now and tick the voucher below the price to save a grand total of £575.99 on the full-frame camera when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1899.99
  • £1324
View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Sony A7C fall on Amazon since November 2022, making now the perfect time to bag the camera in time for summer.

Is the Sony Alpha 7 C worth buying? 

Sony A7C
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sony serves up the smallest full-frame mirrorless camera on the market

Pros

Cons

The Sony Alpha 7 C is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a small, portable design and excellent image quality thanks to its 24.2-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor.

Autofocus is fast and accurate and the A7C supports 10fps continuous shooting. The camera offers an extended ISO range of 50-204800 and video caps out at 4K/30fps.

The 2.4mdot OLED viewfinder is on the smaller side but there’s also a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen monitor and the camera can be paired with Sony’s E-mount lenses.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony A7C review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for something on the more affordable end for easy 4K vlogging, don’t miss this £100 saving on the Sony ZV-1F

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

Want to get into photography? This Amazon deal is for you

Want to get into photography? This Amazon deal is for you

Hannah Davies 6 mins ago
Amazon Spring Deal Days Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s massive sale

Amazon Spring Deal Days Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s massive sale

Thomas Deehan 30 mins ago
Amazon’s heavily discounted the most popular Ninja air fryer

Amazon’s heavily discounted the most popular Ninja air fryer

Jessica Gorringe 41 mins ago
The Meta Quest 2 has never been cheaper thanks to this Amazon bargain

The Meta Quest 2 has never been cheaper thanks to this Amazon bargain

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are almost budget earbuds at this price

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are almost budget earbuds at this price

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
Amazon’s dropped a whopper of a deal for the Asus ZenBook Duo

Amazon’s dropped a whopper of a deal for the Asus ZenBook Duo

Nick Rayner 19 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words