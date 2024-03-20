Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £100 on this compact 4K Sony vlogging camera

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to get your hands on a 4K vlogging camera in time for summer, you’re in luck. The stylish Sony ZV-1F has dropped to just £449 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.

The Sony ZV-1F would typically cost you £549, making this a fantastic opportunity to save £100 on the Trusted Reviews-recommended camera and bag it for a fraction of its RRP. Ensure every YouTube video, TikTok and Reel looks stunning with this entry-level vlogging camera.

The Sony ZV-1F is £100 cheaper in Amazon's Spring sale

The Sony ZV-1F is £100 cheaper in Amazon’s Spring sale

Searching for a small and lightweight 4K camera perfect for vlogging? Save £100 when you pick up the Sony ZV-1F during Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale. The camera is currently just £449 down from £549.

It’s worth noting that you’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this deal. Amazon’s Spring sale ends on March 25 and there’s no telling when the camera will next drop to this price.

Is the Sony ZV-1F worth buying? 

Sony ZV-1F display
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A great entry-level vlogging camera

Pros

  • Bright 4K video
  • Beginner-friendly touch controls
  • Useful vlogging features
  • Small, lightweight body

Cons

  • 4K is only supported at 30p
  • Limited zoom

The Sony ZV-1F is an entry-level 4K camera packed with user-friendly touch controls and handy vlogging features.

The 4K/30p resolution makes it possible to capture sharp and vibrant video right out of the camera with very little effort, while the convenient 20mm fixed lens means you don’t need to worry about lenses as an additional cost when picking up this camera.

The camera is packed with handy vlogging features, including Eye AF to detect human and animal eyes, a Soft Skin Effect and Face Priority AE to keep your face bright and clear as you vlog. There’s also a bokeh switch to blur backgrounds instantly and a Product Showcase mode to smoothly shift the focus from your face to any objects and products you hold in front of the screen.

There’s a windshield included in the box to cover the mic and help keep your voice clear in windy conditions and uploaded your clips is quick and easy thanks to the Imaging Edge Mobile+ app.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony ZV-1F review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re also in the market for a laptop upgrade to edit your vlogs, look no further than this incredible deal on the MacBook Air M2 in Space Grey.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

