The new PS5 Pulse Elite headset has its first big discount

Sony’s new PS5 Elite headset has just received its first significant discount, courtesy of ShopTo’s eBay outlet.

Head over to the deal and you’ll find that the headset is priced at a somewhat confusing £143.85. This is a headset with an RRP of £129.99.

Don’t be put off, though. Apply the code ‘LEAP20’ at checkout and you’ll find the price dropping to £115.08.

The Sony PS5 Elite follows up on the success of the original Sony Pulse 3D headset, which launched alongside the PS5 console. As well as featuring superior sound quality, thanks to the use of superior Planar Magnetic Drivers, the Pulse Elite packs Sony’s new PlayStation Link technology.

This is a new wireless audio standard that’s been designed with low latency in mind. It also supports lossless audio and makes it easier to switch between a number of devices (such as the new PlayStation Portal or even a PC or Mac).

On the vocal front, there’s a retractable boom mic this time around, while AI-enhanced Noise Rejection ensures that you’ll be heard loud and clear during your in-game chats.

There’s up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and you can listen to audio from a PlayStation Link and Bluetooth device simultaneously thanks to the headset’s Dual Device Connectivity feature.

All in all, the Sony PS5 Elite headset represents a considerable step up from the beloved Sony Pulse 3D. At this price, it’s now a bit of a bargain, too.