What is PlayStation Link? Sony’s new wireless audio tech explained

What is PlayStation Link: Audio on your PlayStation is about to get better thanks a new headset, new earbuds and a piece of software wizardry in the middle.

Along with announcing the new PlayStation Portal handheld device for PS5 Remote Play, Sony also debuted the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore true wireless earbuds, which will soon go on sale.

PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle Scroll down to the ‘Bundle deals’ section on the BT Store and you’ll find this incredible offer that throws in a copy of Gran Turismo 7 for no extra cost. EE Store

Save £69.99

Now £479 View Deal

Key to the new audio hardware and its ability to connect with PlayStation Portal handheld is a new wireless audio technology Sony calls PlayStation Link.

It is designed with low latency in mind, to support lossless audio and make it easier to switch between a number of devices – i.e. the PlayStation Portal and PS5. That sounds similar to the way Apple achieves seamless device switching between iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, etc., when using the AirPods.

Sony hasn’t offered specific details on that low latency and is yet to reveal the audio quality the PlayStation Link tech combined with the buds can achieve. Hopefully there’ll be more clarity as we move towards launch.

“This new tech allows the PS5 console, PlayStation Portal, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, and Pulse Elite headset to achieve low-latency, lossless audio,” Sony said in a blog post.

“The vision is to enable players to bounce between devices at home, freely swapping between their PS5 and PlayStation Portal to play games and bringing their audio devices along for the jump.”

PlayStation Link USB Hub

The experience is powered, in part by a USB hub that ships with both audio devices and plugs into the PS5 (or a PC!). It’s required and you’ll also be able to buy one separately. Annoyingly there are no pictures of it either.

Essentially, a go between, it contains tech that allows PlayStation Link to provide a better experience than the PS5’s hardware when it connects to standard wireless headsets via Bluetooth. It’s likely there’s a chip in there that can enable the easy device-switching too.

Sony says it will share more details soon about when the hardware will go on sale.