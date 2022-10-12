 large image

The Logitech MX Master 2S mouse gets a huge price drop for Prime Day

There has never been a better time to start upgrading your PC setup thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

Prime Early Access is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you will need to sign up for the service to get in on all the best discounts, like this incredible deal on the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse.

Amazon Prime Early Access has brought some fantastic deals to the forefront, including this Logitech wireless mouse that is now 66% cheaper.

  • Amazon
  • Save 63% with this deal
  • Now £36.99
View Deal

The Logitech MX Master 2S usually costs £99.99, but thanks to the sale it has dropped in price to just £36.99, meaning that you’re getting an overall saving of £63.

We’re now on the second day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale and we’ve already seen some incredible deals over the last 24 hours. Prime Early Access will end tonight, so we recommend making sure you’ve picked up all the best deals before they’re gone.

This wireless mouse allows users to connect up to three computers with just one device, meaning that you can work seamlessly across multiple displays. It also boasts a DPI of 4000, which is more than enough for someone who wants to engage in productivity work, ensuring that your cursor moves fluidly and quickly.

Logitech claims that this mouse can survive on minimal charging, with one full charge lasting up to 70 days. Since this is a wireless mouse you can connect via Bluetooth, so you won’t have to worry about any unsightly wires cluttering up your workspace.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is also shaped to support your hand, allowing you to rest your thumb on the mouse for added support. Not only should this alleviate wrist strain, but it means your hand can rest in a more natural position without forfeiting any efficiency, thanks to the well-placed buttons and wheels.

Anyone who is interested in a new productivity mouse should seriously consider this as we can’t guarantee that this deal will last all day, so you may want to snatch it up before it’s gone.

