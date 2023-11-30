Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Jabra Elite 4 are still 40% cheaper after Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Black Friday might be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bag a discount on some great noise-cancelling earbuds ahead of Christmas.

Head to Amazon now to get the Jabra Elite 4 for just £59.99 and save 40% compared to the earbuds’ usual £99.99 RRP. That’s a huge £40 saving when you shop today.

The Jabra Elite 4 are a feature-packed pair of true wireless earbuds that received an impressive 4.5 stars in our review.

The Elite 4 already delivered on value being the cheapest Jabra earbuds that carried noise-cancelling at their time of launch, but that price has become even sweeter with this huge 40% reduction.

The price first dropped to £59.99 in mid-November and has remained low throughout Black Friday and into the following week. There’s no saying how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been eyeing up these headphones you’ll want to act fast.

Is the Jabra Elite 4 worth buying?

Jabra Elite 4 in the case 3 main image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Jabra's cheapest noise-cancelling buds pack a wide array of features

Pros

  • Snug fit
  • Warm, detailed sound
  • Good noise cancellation
  • Clear calls

Cons

  • No wireless charging
  • The Jabra Elite 4 are a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds
  • They fit comfortably in the ears
  • They deliver warm and detailed sound
  • They have effective active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • They are significantly cheaper than the flagship Elite 85t
  • They have an identical appearance to other Jabra earbuds
  • They are certified IP55 for dust and water protection
  • They support Bluetooth Multipoint and fast pairing
  • The battery outperforms Jabra’s claims, lasting up to 6.5 hours with ANC on
  • The sound quality is clear and detailed, with warm bass

The Jabra Elite 4 are a brilliant pair of true wireless earbuds that combine a comfortable fit, effective noise cancellation and warm and detailed sound.

The earbuds appear almost identical to other Jabra pairs and are rated IP55 for water and dust protection. This pair also support Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to connect to multiple devices at one time, and pack a long battery life that we found outlasted Jabra’s 5.5-hour estimation with ANC switched on by a full hour.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Jabra Elite 4 review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a pair of over-ears, don’t miss this fantastic deal on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5.

