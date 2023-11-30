The Jabra Elite 4 are still 40% cheaper after Black Friday

Black Friday might be over but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bag a discount on some great noise-cancelling earbuds ahead of Christmas.

Head to Amazon now to get the Jabra Elite 4 for just £59.99 and save 40% compared to the earbuds’ usual £99.99 RRP. That’s a huge £40 saving when you shop today.

The Jabra Elite 4 are a feature-packed pair of true wireless earbuds that received an impressive 4.5 stars in our review.

The Elite 4 already delivered on value being the cheapest Jabra earbuds that carried noise-cancelling at their time of launch, but that price has become even sweeter with this huge 40% reduction.

The price first dropped to £59.99 in mid-November and has remained low throughout Black Friday and into the following week. There’s no saying how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been eyeing up these headphones you’ll want to act fast.

Is the Jabra Elite 4 worth buying?

Jabra's cheapest noise-cancelling buds pack a wide array of features Pros Snug fit

Warm, detailed sound

Good noise cancellation

Clear calls Cons No wireless charging

The Jabra Elite 4 are a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds

They fit comfortably in the ears

They deliver warm and detailed sound

They have effective active noise cancellation (ANC)

They are significantly cheaper than the flagship Elite 85t

They have an identical appearance to other Jabra earbuds

They are certified IP55 for dust and water protection

They support Bluetooth Multipoint and fast pairing

The battery outperforms Jabra’s claims, lasting up to 6.5 hours with ANC on

The sound quality is clear and detailed, with warm bass

The Jabra Elite 4 are a brilliant pair of true wireless earbuds that combine a comfortable fit, effective noise cancellation and warm and detailed sound.

The earbuds appear almost identical to other Jabra pairs and are rated IP55 for water and dust protection. This pair also support Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to connect to multiple devices at one time, and pack a long battery life that we found outlasted Jabra’s 5.5-hour estimation with ANC switched on by a full hour.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Jabra Elite 4 review

Looking for a different deal?

