Sony’s fantastic WH-1000XM5 headphones remain at a low Black Friday price

Black Friday week might have ended, but that doesn’t mean some excellent products aren’t still available with hefty discounts.

Amazon still offers fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for £279.99, a hefty 26% reduction over the typical RRP of £380.

These headphones don’t tend to go for their RRP, however they do usually retail for over £300 so if you missed them during the Black Friday sale this is a great time to nab a pair before Christmas.

Save £100.99! Sony WH-1000XM5 Now Only £279 – Massive 26% Discount! Grab the highly-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 at a fantastic discount on Amazon! Enjoy top-notch sound quality for only £279, slashed down by £100.99 (26%). Don’t miss this incredible deal to experience premium audio technology from Sony. Amazon

Save 26%

£279 View Deal

Is the Sony WH-1000XM5 worth buying?

The next stage in evolution for Sony's WH-1000X series Pros Excellent comfort

Musical, rich audio performance

Impressively clean and natural noise cancellation

Superb Ambient Mode

Great call quality Cons Non-foldable design

Connection gets choppy in busy areas

Sony has made some of the very best ANC-toting headphones over the past few years and its latest pair, the WH-1000XM5 are up there with the very best we have reviewed. The Active Noise Cancellation at play here really blocks out annoying outside noises to create a quiet environment, while improvements to the overall sound make these a better choice than the outgoing XM4s.

Call quality is fantastic and there’s a clever transparency mode that naturally lets some noise in when you need it.

They really do look great too, even if they don’t fold down like the XM4s. The overall look is modern and svelte, with recycled materials in the construction. They’re incredibly comfortable to wear too, even for extended periods of time.

Our review of the product said, “Sony’s WH-1000XM5 improve over their predecessors in small ways that add up. The new design assists noise-cancelling performance, but it also means the headphones are no longer foldable; the ANC makes all types of environments spookily quiet, while the audio has received incremental gains for a better sound. Overall, the 1000XM5 are another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM5 review.