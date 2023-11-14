Surface Laptop Go drops below £400 in this unmissable deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has long been championed as one of the best value Window laptops you can buy, and yet it’s now seen a whopping £120 price slash to make it an ever greater bargain.

Online retailer eBuyer is currently offering the ultra-portable laptop for just £399.99. This is for the 256GB SSD model too, which usually costs over £520 since you’re getting more valuable storage space than the entry model.

It’s important to note that this is the original Surface Laptop Go that first launched back in 2020 – two succeeding models have since been released. However, Microsoft has not altered the design in that time, and the Intel Core i5 1035G1 and 16GB RAM pairing will still be powerful enough for the likes of casual browsing, emails and word processing.

The compact 12.4-inch screen size makes this laptop incredibly easy to transport, while the inclusion of a touchscreen allows you to scroll down news feeds by simply swiping your finger.

Is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go worth buying?

A super-affordable dinky laptop Pros Incredible value

Small and classy design

Excellent performance

Comfortable keyboard Cons Low-resolution display

No keyboard backlight

No fingerprint scanner on base configuration

We awarded the Surface Laptop Go a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2020.

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic device at a super-affordable price. It offers decent performance and a comfortable keyboard that’s ideal for students, office workers and social media addicts alike. The low-resolution display means it isn’t the best for streaming Netflix, but it will be tough to find better value elsewhere.”

We were especially impressed with the quality of the keyboard, making it a good laptop for typing out long essays whether you’re a student or work in the office.

The biggest limitation of this laptop is the small screen and low screen resolution, making it a sub-par choice if you like to stream the likes of Netflix on your laptop. But the small screen does make this an incredibly portable laptop, making it easy to fit inside a small bag.

If you need a Windows laptop for basic workloads at a price below £400, you’ll struggle to find a better option than the Surface Laptop Go.

