Snatch up the Sony LinkBuds S for just £100

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds have just had an incredible discount in one of the best Early Access Prime Day deals.

The first day of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has brought about some amazing deals. The sale of the true wireless will last until tomorrow, but it is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning that you will need to sign up for the service if you want in on the discounts.

We’ve found an incredible deal on the Sony LinkBuds S; it’s had its price slashed by just over £80, going from the standard retail price of £180 all the way down to £99.99.

These Sony LinkBuds S just saw a massive price slash

These Sony LinkBuds S just saw a massive price slash

Amazon Prime Early Access is in full swing and the Sony LinkBuds S just got a massive discount.

  • Amazon
  • Saving of £80.01
  • Now just £99.999
View Deal

We gave the Sony LinkBuds S an impressive 4.5 stars in our review along with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge thanks to their great fit and compact shape. They come with a range of ear-tip sizes, from XS to L, meaning that everyone should be able to find their perfect fit.

Our also review notes that these are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for their price range, letting in relatively little external noise so you can listen to your favourite songs in peace, even when it is noisy.

They also provide an assertive and confident performance and offer a great mid-range sound, with the audio coming off as clear and detailed. Moreover, the soundstage is wide and spacious, with the bass sounding rich and with depth.

In terms of features, there is support for Bluetooth 5.2 as well as audio formats like SBC, AAC and LDAC, with the latter opening up the buds for use with streaming services such as Tidal and Qobuz.

We can’t guarantee that these earbuds will keep this reduced price for too much longer, so you may want to grab them before they’re gone. For casual listeners who want a detailed experience on a budget, they should definitely take a closer look at the Sony LinkBuds S.

author icon

