Snag a tempting 10% off one of our favourite wireless smartphone mics

Black Friday 2023 may not officially kick off until next Friday, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from getting in on the deal bonanza a little early. That includes online retail giant Amazon, with a plethora of tempting deals for those on the hunt for a bargain on tech.

One particularly tempting deal that caught our eye reduces the price of the Hollyland Lark C1 wireless microphone kit by 10%, bringing it down to a more tempting £134.99 from its £149.99 RRP. There is an extra step here, however; you’ll have to click the voucher on the listing to get access to the 10% discount.

With the 10% discount voucher selected, you’ll see a reduced price when you head to your basket. It may not be the biggest deal we’ve ever seen, but the Hollyland Lark C1 is one of our favourite wireless phone mics here at Trusted Reviews and is used in plenty of the videos we record for TikTok. If you’re a blossoming content creator, this could be the product for you.

It boasts a Lightning port for easy connectivity with iPhones, though that does mean it’s not compatible with the USB-C port of the iPhone 15 range – just a heads up.

As you can see from the above graph, the price of the Hollyland Lark C1 has been pretty stable over the past month. There was a very shortlived Lightning deal for Amazon Prime subscribers in October that brought it down to a lower £119.99, but that price drop has only been seen once in the entire time the kit has been available on Amazon, making this a particularly tempting offer.

Is the Hollyland Lark C1 worth buying?

A must-have for content creators Pros Easy to use

Fantastic audio quality

Strong wireless connection

Dispels background noise really well Cons ANC mode noticeably affects audio quality

Some distortion found in louder environments

The Hollyland Lark C1 makes it easy to capture clear audio through your smartphone

It is essential for content creators operating within a limited budget

The lightweight charging case is portable and convenient

The receiver fits securely into the iPhone’s Lightning port

The ANC feature helps to reduce unwanted background noise

The accompanying app offers customization options and a dashboard of audio levels

The “Speaker Play” option allows for playback through the phone’s speakers without removing the wireless receiver

The Lark C1 has a full connection range of 650ft, allowing freedom of movement while recording

Battery life lasts up to 32 hours off the charging case, with each microphone lasting around eight hours

The audio quality is excellent for the price, with minimal background noise interference

In essence, the Hollyland Lark C1 is the perfect kit for content creators, offering an easy (and crucially, wireless) way to capture high-quality audio when recording from an iPhone.

Simply plug the transmitter into the Lightning port of your iPhone, clip the microphone to your lapel and start recording from the Hollyland app. It’s a simple process that’s further improved by features like ANC that reduces unwanted background noise during recording, ideal for loud events, and with a range of 650ft, you have plenty of space to roam during your recording.

We found audio quality to be superb for the price, so much so that we regularly use the C1 in TikToks on the Trusted Reviews TikTok channel, and with around 32 hours of charge via the supplied charging case, it’s not something you’ll be topping up very often either.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Hollyland Lark C1 review.

