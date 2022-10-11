Save big on the Galaxy Watch 4 in the Amazon Prime sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale event is finally underway, and you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for a knock-down price.

Amazon’s two-day event, which runs from October 11 (that’s today) to October 12, will give Prime subscribers an early chance to do a spot of holiday shopping. Goodness knows we need all the discounts we can get this year.

One of the stand-out deals in the early running of this fresh addition to the sales event roster is one of the finest smartwatches of recent years. You can currently buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just £149, which represents a £50 saving on its RRP.

Save £50 on the Galaxy Watch 4 this Prime Early Access day The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is down to £149 this Amazon Prime Early Access day. That’s a 25% saving. Amazon

Save 25%

£149 View Deal

This particular deal is specifically for the smaller 40mm size of the watch, in Samsung’s gold colour option, and with Bluetooth connectivity. Provided you’re cool with that configuration, it represents a tempting deal.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 a glowing 4.5-star review last year.It was something of a landmark device, as it was the smartwatch chosen to debut Wear OS 3.

On that level alone it was a triumph, presenting Google’s smartwatch UI at its absolute finest. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 sports a delightful digital bezel navigation system, a stunning minimalist design, and a “Gorgeous collection of original watch faces”.

You really can’t go wrong, even with the subsequent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Google Pixel Watch.

Grab the Galaxy Watch 4 in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale by hitting the button above, or by clicking this link.