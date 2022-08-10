First Impressions

Not content with just unveiling a duo of foldable phones at its latest Unpacked event, Samsung has taken the wraps off two new versions of its WearOS-toting smartwatch too. Let’s start off by looking at the base Galaxy Watch 5.

Introduction

When it was launched a year ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 signalled a notable shift for Samsung’s premium smartwatch series.

It ditched the brand’s own Tizen operating system for the latest version of WearOS from Google, and to this date remains the only WearOS 3 watch we’ve reviewed.

After such a big change last year, it’s no surprise there’s a smaller update this time around. Having had some time to play with the new version, I found quite a lot to like. Here’s why.

Design and Screen

Coming in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) and numerous finishes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 retains a look that’s far more akin to a traditional watch than something like the Apple Watch 7. It has a circular OLED display, smooth bezels and a very minimalist look.

Two buttons sit on the side and the majority of the interaction is done via the touch display. The screen itself is responsive and sharp, though I do still bemoan the removal of the physical bezel that was once the main method of interaction with Samsung’s wearable. This was a key thing I loved about the older Galaxy Watch 3, that made it nearly as intuitive to use as the Apple Watch when I tested it.

When compared to the outgoing model, Samsung has improved its durability with the Galaxy Watch 5. In a briefing attended by Trusted Reviews ahead of Unpacked, Samsung reps said the new model is 60% more durable than before, with stronger Sapphire Crystal glass covering the display.

The smaller 40mm comes in Pink Gold, Silver and Graphite, while the larger 44mm swaps Pink Gold for a Sapphire blue. Each colour is tasteful, while extra customisation comes from various swappable strap options.

Specs and Features

Samsung has focussed, once again, heavily on the fitness and wellness skills of its wearable with this latest release, notably pushing harder into sleep tracking.

The Watch 5 can measure four levels of sleep, keep a track of your blood oxygen and record your snoring. It’ll also combine all that data together and aim to give you sleep tips to improve your slumber.

The body composition sensor, first introduced with the Watch 4, remains. This lets you set targets for and track your weight, body fat percentage and skeletal muscle, with all the data being fed back into the Samsung Health app.

There is a smattering of other improvements too. Samsung said there’s a 13% larger battery (284mAh) inside, which should hopefully push the battery life into around three days – judging by our experience with the Watch 4. Charging is quicker too, up to 30% faster if you’re using the included USB-C Fast Charging cable. According to Samsung, this will give you a 45% charge in around 30 minutes.

Finally, Samsung has improved the overall performance of the wearable, claiming the Watch 5 is 30% faster than its predecessor.

First impressions More durable, with a bigger battery, faster charging and a smattering of performance upgrades make the Galaxy Watch 5 a modest upgrade to Samsung’s mass-market wearable. Considering we were big fans of the Watch 4, the various improvements here once again make this one of the best smartwatches around – even if it isn’t the most exciting upgrade. Trusted Score

