What is Prime Early Access? Next Amazon Prime sale event confirmed

Amazon has announced a follow up to the Prime Day shopping event with the two-day Prime Early Access Sale next month.

The event, which will begin on October 11 in the UK at 8:00am, promises to give Prime members a chance to get their holiday shopping done earlier than ever.

The company is pledging a Top 100 list of ‘giftable’ ideas across loads of categories, including electronics. There’ll be savings on Fire TV and tablets, and money off products from Samsung and Alexa-enabled devices.

Considering Amazon is about to launch a host of new products at an event later this week, Prime Early Access might be the opportunity to make some savings out of the gate.

When is Prime Early Access?

Prime Early Access is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime members. It’ll be accessible for both paying customers and those enjoying the service via a free trial. It’s likely Amazon will offer 30-day free trials to returning members as a carrot before the event.

Amazon says the Prime Early Access Sale will commence on Tuesday October 11 at midnight Pacific Time in the US. That’s 8:00am UK time. The sale will last for 48 hours, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy the savings, right up until 7:59am on Thursday October 13.

Prime Early Access is coming to 15 countries. They are: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

What will be on sale on Prime Early Access?

As well as its own-branded electronics, Amazon’s press release mentions savings on a number of big brands, including Hasbro, iRobot (which Amazon now owns), KitchenAid, and Samsung. It says there will be savings on must-have brands like Peloton and New Balance, while Caudalie, Murad, and Philips Sonicare products will also be available at substantial discounts.

There’ll also be top toys from Disney, Fisher-Price, Bluey, and National Geographic and home gifts from Amazon Basics, Christopher Knight, De’Longhi, Shark, simplehuman, and ZINUS.

Amazon is also pushing some of the Prime benefits, including a year of free Grubhub+ Membership, four months of Amazon Music Unlimited and some discounts on Prime Video titles ahead of the event.