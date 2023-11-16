Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save 5% on this Epson printer that's ideal for the home office

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Still trying to keep that old printer around you’ve had for years upon years, and it’s only just chugging along? If you get a lot of printing at home, this Epson deal on Amazon could be the discount for you.

Of course, you can get a lot of document-related work done digitally now, but some jobs or tasks still require printing. So, it’s nice to see the Epson EcoTank ET-3850 reduced by 5% right now, down to £310.

Save 5% on Epson EcoTank ET-3850, Now Just £310

Save 5% on Epson EcoTank ET-3850, Now Just £310

Grab the highly-rated Epson EcoTank ET-3850 for just £310 on Amazon, 5% off its original price.

You can get plenty of super cheap small multifunction printers but they won’t offer the reliability of a serious home office Epson pick like this one. It’s, of course, still a substantial purchase so I want to reiterate that it’s for a small office or for someone at home who does plenty of printing. But, if that is you, you’ll get your money’s worth.

So what makes this a deal worth your attention? Over the last while, this Epson printer has been up at £328.97, making this a solid £18 reduction and a true saving. It has occasionally dipped lower during 2023 but not for a sustained period and not recently. The original RRP of this multi-function printer comes in at £429.99, making this a decent price cut over the lifetime of the device too.

Is the Epson EcoTank ET-3850 worth buying?

Recommended

A strong all-rounder printer for a home office

Pros

  • Incredibly low running costs
  • Does everything except fax
  • Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Great refillable ink system

Cons

  • Expensive to buy
  • Only a one-year warranty
  • No duplex (double-sided) scanning
  • The Epson EcoTank ET-3850 is a superb printer for offices
  • Low running costs
  • Multiple functions
  • Great performance for black-and-white documents
  • Compact inkjet printer
  • Multifunction printer (MFP) with prints, scans, and copies capabilities
  • Connect and share over Wi-Fi
  • Great ink-tank system with automatic document feeder (ADF)
  • Supports automatic duplex printing
  • Rapid text printing, reasonably quick scans and copies, great quality overall

The Epson ET-3850 is an all-rounder, a multifunction printer made for those who want to do tons of prints, scans and copies at home or in a small office. Along with its top-notch standard printing capabilities, it brings low running costs, superb black-and-white performance, compact size and an ideal ink tank system. The printing is speedy as well, along with supporting automatic duplex printing.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Epson EcoTank ET-3850 review

Looking for a different deal?

Looking for other ways to boost your home office setup this deals season? The Apple MacBook Air M1 is down to just £799 on Amazon.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

