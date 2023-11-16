Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just dropped an unmissable MacBook Air M1 deal

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

You won’t find discounts directly from Apple when it comes to new models of their products. But, other retailers do get in on the action. Amazon has done just that, dragging the MacBook Air down to under £800.

Apple may now be onto its M3 series, with the latest MacBook Air still sporting an M2 though, but the M1 laptop remains a strong pick either way. Decent Apple discounts are a rarity but this MacBook Air M1 is down to just £799, with £49 off right now on Amazon.

Save £50: MacBook Air (M1) Now Only £799

Save £50: MacBook Air (M1) Now Only £799

Grab the highly-rated MacBook Air (M1) on Amazon now for just £799, slashed from its original price by a solid £50.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • £799
View Deal

This may not be the latest and greatest MacBook Air from Apple but it isn’t easy to get a laptop with quality design, long battery life and strong performance, so this device remains a strong pick. And, at £799, it’s all the more appealing.

Looking at the price history over recent months, this MacBook Air was recently up at £849 and has regularly been higher at £889 earlier in 2023. Those are both down from its original RRP of £999.

Is the MacBook Air (M1) worth buying?

View from top, of front side of a silver-gray Macbook Air M1 resting on a wooden table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

How does the M1 MacBook fare two years after release?

Pros

  • It’s so fast thanks to M1
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Strong app support
  • Great keyboard

Cons

  • Poor webcam
  • Same design as before
  • Poorly positioned (and only two) USB ports
  • The Apple MacBook Air M1 provides great value at its current price point
  • The Apple Silicon processor offers excellent performance
  • It is still faster than 2022’s Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Dell XPS 13 Plus
  • The design of the MacBook Air M1 is sleek and portable
  • The keyboard feels great to type on with improved travel
  • The display is sharp and bright, supporting the P3 wide colour gamut
  • The M1 chip delivers incredible performance, exceeding expectations for a first-gen product
  • It handles demanding tasks like video editing and photo editing with ease
  • Apps built for Intel’s x86 platform work seamlessly with Rosetta 2 translation
  • Battery life is impressive, lasting around 9-11 hours of use on a single charge

As mentioned, you obviously now have the option of paying a bit more for the updated MacBook Air M2, but the M1 version remains a great device in its own right, and it comes in at a lower price. For your cash, you get top-tier productivity performance along with some creative capabilities. Most impressively, it performs well plugged in and away from a plug, where it then offers 9-11 hours and beyond. The design remains ideal for students or workers looking for a dose of luxury and style too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive MacBook Air (M1) review

Looking for a different deal?

This isn’t the only Apple offer around right now, with the iPhone 12 available for just £25 a month. If that’s also not for you, do check out our Black Friday Deals page for a roundup up of the latest and greatest offer.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

The Philips Fidelio X3 are currently half price ahead of Black Friday

The Philips Fidelio X3 are currently half price ahead of Black Friday

Hannah Davies 20 mins ago
Tempting deal hacks 47% off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Tempting deal hacks 47% off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Lewis Painter 54 mins ago
This Bosch electric drill deal is a bargain for DIY enthusiasts

This Bosch electric drill deal is a bargain for DIY enthusiasts

Alec Evans 18 hours ago
Score an RTX 4060 gaming PC for just £799.99

Score an RTX 4060 gaming PC for just £799.99

Ryan Jones 18 hours ago
This Asus OLED laptop is down to under £500 on Amazon

This Asus OLED laptop is down to under £500 on Amazon

Adam Speight 20 hours ago
Apple’s USB-C EarPods for iPhone 15 are already on sale

Apple’s USB-C EarPods for iPhone 15 are already on sale

Alec Evans 20 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.