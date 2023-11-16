Amazon just dropped an unmissable MacBook Air M1 deal
You won’t find discounts directly from Apple when it comes to new models of their products. But, other retailers do get in on the action. Amazon has done just that, dragging the MacBook Air down to under £800.
Apple may now be onto its M3 series, with the latest MacBook Air still sporting an M2 though, but the M1 laptop remains a strong pick either way. Decent Apple discounts are a rarity but this MacBook Air M1 is down to just £799, with £49 off right now on Amazon.
This may not be the latest and greatest MacBook Air from Apple but it isn’t easy to get a laptop with quality design, long battery life and strong performance, so this device remains a strong pick. And, at £799, it’s all the more appealing.
Looking at the price history over recent months, this MacBook Air was recently up at £849 and has regularly been higher at £889 earlier in 2023. Those are both down from its original RRP of £999.
Is the MacBook Air (M1) worth buying?
How does the M1 MacBook fare two years after release?
Pros
- It’s so fast thanks to M1
- Exceptional battery life
- Strong app support
- Great keyboard
Cons
- Poor webcam
- Same design as before
- Poorly positioned (and only two) USB ports
- The Apple MacBook Air M1 provides great value at its current price point
- The Apple Silicon processor offers excellent performance
- It is still faster than 2022’s Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Dell XPS 13 Plus
- The design of the MacBook Air M1 is sleek and portable
- The keyboard feels great to type on with improved travel
- The display is sharp and bright, supporting the P3 wide colour gamut
- The M1 chip delivers incredible performance, exceeding expectations for a first-gen product
- It handles demanding tasks like video editing and photo editing with ease
- Apps built for Intel’s x86 platform work seamlessly with Rosetta 2 translation
- Battery life is impressive, lasting around 9-11 hours of use on a single charge
As mentioned, you obviously now have the option of paying a bit more for the updated MacBook Air M2, but the M1 version remains a great device in its own right, and it comes in at a lower price. For your cash, you get top-tier productivity performance along with some creative capabilities. Most impressively, it performs well plugged in and away from a plug, where it then offers 9-11 hours and beyond. The design remains ideal for students or workers looking for a dose of luxury and style too.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive MacBook Air (M1) review
