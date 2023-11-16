Amazon just dropped an unmissable MacBook Air M1 deal

You won’t find discounts directly from Apple when it comes to new models of their products. But, other retailers do get in on the action. Amazon has done just that, dragging the MacBook Air down to under £800.

Apple may now be onto its M3 series, with the latest MacBook Air still sporting an M2 though, but the M1 laptop remains a strong pick either way. Decent Apple discounts are a rarity but this MacBook Air M1 is down to just £799, with £49 off right now on Amazon.

Save £50: MacBook Air (M1) Now Only £799 Grab the highly-rated MacBook Air (M1) on Amazon now for just £799, slashed from its original price by a solid £50. Amazon

Save £50

£799 View Deal

This may not be the latest and greatest MacBook Air from Apple but it isn’t easy to get a laptop with quality design, long battery life and strong performance, so this device remains a strong pick. And, at £799, it’s all the more appealing.

Looking at the price history over recent months, this MacBook Air was recently up at £849 and has regularly been higher at £889 earlier in 2023. Those are both down from its original RRP of £999.

Is the MacBook Air (M1) worth buying?

How does the M1 MacBook fare two years after release? Pros It’s so fast thanks to M1

Exceptional battery life

Strong app support

Great keyboard Cons Poor webcam

Same design as before

Poorly positioned (and only two) USB ports

The Apple MacBook Air M1 provides great value at its current price point

The Apple Silicon processor offers excellent performance

It is still faster than 2022’s Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Dell XPS 13 Plus

The design of the MacBook Air M1 is sleek and portable

The keyboard feels great to type on with improved travel

The display is sharp and bright, supporting the P3 wide colour gamut

The M1 chip delivers incredible performance, exceeding expectations for a first-gen product

It handles demanding tasks like video editing and photo editing with ease

Apps built for Intel’s x86 platform work seamlessly with Rosetta 2 translation

Battery life is impressive, lasting around 9-11 hours of use on a single charge

As mentioned, you obviously now have the option of paying a bit more for the updated MacBook Air M2, but the M1 version remains a great device in its own right, and it comes in at a lower price. For your cash, you get top-tier productivity performance along with some creative capabilities. Most impressively, it performs well plugged in and away from a plug, where it then offers 9-11 hours and beyond. The design remains ideal for students or workers looking for a dose of luxury and style too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive MacBook Air (M1) review

Looking for a different deal?

This isn’t the only Apple offer around right now, with the iPhone 12 available for just £25 a month. If that’s also not for you, do check out our Black Friday Deals page for a roundup up of the latest and greatest offer.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: