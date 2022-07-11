Prime Day Ring deals 2022: Secure your home for less

Ring is one of our favourite security companies. It has a wide range of products, from the doorbell to the alarm system and security cameras, and gives you cloud backup for a single low monthly price.

If you’ve been thinking about getting into the Ring system but have been put off by some of the hardware prices, we have good news for you: there are some great deals to be had this Prime Day 2022.

Available for Amazon Prime subscribers, Prime Day is a time for some amazing deals. You don’t have to be a paying customer to take advantage, as you can get a 30-day free trial of Prime to start saving today. Regardless of whether you take that option or if you have a subscription already, here are the best Ring deals that we’ve found.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 with Ring Chime

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is the pinnacle of battery-powered doorbell technology. Thanks to its colour Pre-Roll technology, the doorbell will capture four seconds of video before an event was triggered, so you’ll never miss an important event again.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual. This battery-powered device, will monitor your front door and let you answer a call from anywhere via your phone. Inside your house, those with an Echo Show device can answer from that, no app needed.

If you’re worried about not being able to hear when someone’s at the door, don’t: this deal ships with a Ring Chime that plugs in inside your house and rings when someone presses the doorbell button.

Both devices would normally cost you £209.98, but you can save 34% and pick up this bundle for just £139.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Chime for just £139 this Prime Day Amazon

Was £209.98

£139 View Deal

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus and Echo Show 5

Another great bundle, this deal gets you the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus and the Echo Show 5 together. Designed to replace an existing security light, the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus has two lights that you can position, lighting up at a bright 2000 lumens, plus a Full HD security camera.

The lights are controlled by a PIR sensor, which can be fine-tuned to prevent a neighbour walking past from triggering the light. The security camera is controlled separately, using motion zones to focus on the area that you want to monitor.

It’s a great combination, producing high-quality, full-colour footage at night when the light turns on. Plus, the lights are also a convenience, lighting the way home when you get back at night.

What better way to keep an eye on what’s going on than with the Echo Show 5. This tiny smart display is a useful bedside companion. Ask it to show you the feed from your Floodlight Cam (or other Ring device) and you’ll see what’s going on live without having to reach for your phone.

The bundle would normally cost you £254.08 but you can get it on Prime Day for just £119.99, a 53% saving.

Get the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus and Echo Show 5 for just £119.99 this Prime Day Normally £254.98, the Echo Show 5 and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus can be bought for £119.99 a saving of £134.99. Amazon

Was £254.08

£134.99 View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot (4th Generation)

A great bundle deal, Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot (4th Generation) for little more than the smart speaker alone normally costs.

The baby of the wired doorbell line-up, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired runs on mains power. It will need a suitable transformer (8-24V), although one is not provided in the box. If you do need power, then there’s also a bundle available that adds the Ring plug-in adaptor for an extra £10.

Although a little basic, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired offers 1080p video and motion zones, so you can focus on the areas you want to monitor and ignore motion outside of these areas. It works fast and, as well as acting like a security camera, the doorbell lets you talk to anyone at your front door from anywhere in the world.

Although the Ring Video Doorbell Wired won’t work with an existing chime, that’s not a problem as this bundle also gets you an Echo Dot (4th Generation). A great mini smart speaker, this model can also act as a chime for the Ring doorbell.

Normally, the bundle would cost you £99.98, but this Prime Day you can get both devices for £35.99, a saving of £63.99.