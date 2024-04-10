Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite Samsung laptops just plummeted in price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of our top Samsung laptop picks of the past year just received an almighty price cut from Currys.

The beloved UK retailed has slashed £450 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, bringing the final figure for this superb laptop down from £1,099 to just £649. Currys is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’ though, so you’d better be quick.

We would wholeheartedly recommend that you give this one some serious consideration if you’re in the market for a new ultra-portable laptop.

Save £450 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360

Currys is offering a huge £450 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, one of the best compact laptops of the past year.

  • Currys
  • Save £450
  • Now £649
View Deal

Our reviewer scored the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 a generous 4.5 out of 5 in their original review, labelling it “A flagship laptop in disguise”.

This is in reference to the fact that this pint-sized 13.3-inch laptop lives in the shadow of the flagship Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. It really deserves some light though, because it gives you impressive performance, a crisp AMOLED display and stacks of battery life.

Productivity performance is on point courtesy of a capable 13th gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, together with a 256GB SSD. Meanwhile, its FHD AMOLED display is best-in-class stuff.

The design is very premium, and the typing experience is nice and dependable, with enough travel despite the laptop’s thin and light nature.

Even at full price the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 stood up well to much higher-priced rivals from Dell, Asus, and even Apple. Following this price slash, it’s a total bargain.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 range is now on the market – hence this clearance-like price drop – but we haven’t been quite as enamoured with this latest generation to date. This older model remains an excellent purchase.

