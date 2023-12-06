One of Black Friday’s top Ninja air fryer deals hasn’t gone anywhere

If you missed out on any of the incredible Ninja air fryer deals we spotted over Black Friday, this could be your second chance.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Cooker and Air Fryer is currently just £139 on Amazon. That’s only £1 more than its Black Friday price, saving you a grand total of £110.99 compared to the air fryer’s steep £249.99 RRP.

Was £249.99

£139 View Deal

Aside from November, the only time we’ve seen the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 drop this low in price was during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in early October.

You don’t want to miss this rare opportunity to bag the Ninja Speedi for less right in time for Christmas.

Is the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK worth buying?

From fast meals to perfect chips, this is a versatile air fryer. Pros Max complicated meals fast

Versatile range of cooking options

Steam air frying is incredible Cons Crisper plate fiddly to remove

Lower max temperature than some air fryers

The Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance that can cook complete meals in around 15 minutes.

It has the ability to air fry, steam, and cook on two layers.

The steam air fry mode is particularly impressive.

Minor complaints include difficulty shaking food and removing the crisper plate when multi-level cooking.

If you want a single device that delivers good results fast, the Speedi is for you.

The Speedi has two cooking modes and a removable crisper plate that can be placed in two locations.

It can steam as well as cook, making it versatile for different types of dishes.

Using the Speedi is easy with its switch for different cooking settings and a pre-heat phase for steam options.

The Ninja Speedi may not have the highest temperatures but it excels at steam air frying.

Multi-level cooking allows for complex meals to be cooked easily with minimal hassle.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is an incredibly versatile rapid cooker and air fryer capable of cooking complete meals in as little as 15 minutes.

With a total of ten functions, including Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Saute and Slow Cook, the Speedi is an easy way to craft fluffy grains, tender veg and crispy mains in a short amount of time.

Not only is this appliance fast, but it also requires up to 75% less oil than traditional frying, making it an easy way to improve your health as we enter the new year.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK review

