Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Black Friday’s top Ninja air fryer deals hasn’t gone anywhere

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you missed out on any of the incredible Ninja air fryer deals we spotted over Black Friday, this could be your second chance.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Cooker and Air Fryer is currently just £139 on Amazon. That’s only £1 more than its Black Friday price, saving you a grand total of £110.99 compared to the air fryer’s steep £249.99 RRP.

Save £110 on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Cooker and Air Fryer

Save £110 on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Cooker and Air Fryer

Save £110.99 on the highly-rated Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK on Amazon. Now only £139, enjoy a 44% discount on this versatile kitchen gadget that combines ten cooking functions in one compact appliance.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • £139
View Deal

Aside from November, the only time we’ve seen the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 drop this low in price was during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in early October.

You don’t want to miss this rare opportunity to bag the Ninja Speedi for less right in time for Christmas.

Is the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK worth buying?

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

From fast meals to perfect chips, this is a versatile air fryer.

Pros

  • Max complicated meals fast
  • Versatile range of cooking options
  • Steam air frying is incredible

Cons

  • Crisper plate fiddly to remove
  • Lower max temperature than some air fryers
  • The Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance that can cook complete meals in around 15 minutes.
  • It has the ability to air fry, steam, and cook on two layers.
  • The steam air fry mode is particularly impressive.
  • Minor complaints include difficulty shaking food and removing the crisper plate when multi-level cooking.
  • If you want a single device that delivers good results fast, the Speedi is for you.
  • The Speedi has two cooking modes and a removable crisper plate that can be placed in two locations.
  • It can steam as well as cook, making it versatile for different types of dishes.
  • Using the Speedi is easy with its switch for different cooking settings and a pre-heat phase for steam options.
  • The Ninja Speedi may not have the highest temperatures but it excels at steam air frying.
  • Multi-level cooking allows for complex meals to be cooked easily with minimal hassle.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is an incredibly versatile rapid cooker and air fryer capable of cooking complete meals in as little as 15 minutes.

With a total of ten functions, including Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Saute and Slow Cook, the Speedi is an easy way to craft fluffy grains, tender veg and crispy mains in a short amount of time.

Not only is this appliance fast, but it also requires up to 75% less oil than traditional frying, making it an easy way to improve your health as we enter the new year.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer ON400UK review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for more ways to upgrade your kitchen in time for the holidays, don’t miss out on this £53 saving on the Siemens EQ 300 Bean to Cup coffee machine.

You might like…

Walmart has a Black Friday-beating Xbox Series X deal still running

Walmart has a Black Friday-beating Xbox Series X deal still running

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
You won’t find a better Galaxy S22 Ultra deal than this

You won’t find a better Galaxy S22 Ultra deal than this

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Best Buy’s got the perfect Apple Watch Ultra deal for Christmas

Best Buy’s got the perfect Apple Watch Ultra deal for Christmas

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Don’t miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones price crash

Don’t miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones price crash

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
Quick, the Pixel 7 is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a

Quick, the Pixel 7 is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words