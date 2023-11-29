This bean-to-cup coffee machine is down to a tasty price

Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the price of this compact bean-to-cup coffee machine from Siemens.

The Siemens EQ 300 Bean to Cup is selling for £295.99 right now, rather than its usual £349. That’s a £53.01 discount, which amounts to a 15% saving.

Amazon is being refreshingly up front about the length of this offer, so we know that it’ll be running until December 12.

Save 15% on the Siemens EQ 300 Bean to Cup coffee machine Amazon is selling the Siemens EQ 300 Bean to Cup coffee machine at a 15% discount, knocking £53.01 off the price. Amazon

Save £53.01

Now £295.99 View Deal

This is for a fully featured, bean-to-cup machine, which means that it’ll do everything from grinding the coffee beans (using high-quality ceramDrive burr grinders) to pouring the perfect espresso. It even comes with a milk frother for those lattes and flat whites.

The Siemens EQ 300 will supply coffee at three strength presets, while its SensoFlow System ensures the optimal drink temperature.

This is one of the more compact models in the Siemens bean-to-cup range, measuring just 43.3 x 25.1 x 38.3cm and weighing 8.1kg. It should be able to fit on even relatively compact worktops in smaller kitchens.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but we have reviewed Siemens coffee machines in the past, and have generally found them to be excellent. This is a trusted brand, and if you sling them a bag of high quality coffee beans (an essential starting point), they’ll know what to do with them.

The company also supplies an impressive range of after-market accessories to take your coffee game to the next level, from cleaning tablets to bespoke Brita filters (pure water being another vital component of good coffee).

It’s the kind of ecosystem that tells you you’re in it for the long haul, and the Siemens EQ 300 is the perfect compact bean-to-cup starting point, especially at this tasty price.