Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Grab the Acer Swift 3 with a £200 discount thanks to Prime Early Access

Gemma Ryles
The Acer Swift 3 has just seen an incredible discount in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

We’ve been busy finding you the best deals from Prime Early Access sales, with this Acer Swift 3 discount being one of the best computing finds we’ve come across.

This laptop has had its price slashed from £729.99 to just £529.99, meaning that you’re getting a saving of £200.

We have reviewed the Acer Swift 3, but it was the Ryzen model. This deal focuses on the Intel Core variation, which offers an 11th-generation Intel i5 processor; this should be more than enough power for most productivity tasks and should provide a fluid and speedy performance.

Our review notes how good the port selection is, featuring two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI and a USB-C port. This should be more than serviceable for most workers and means that you won’t need to worry about dongles and connectors while at the office.

It also weighs just 1.14kg while packing a 14-inch screen. So not only can you take this to and from class or the office, but you should have enough screen room to open up multiple tabs without it feeling too cluttered.

Finally, it is Intel Evo certified, meaning that Intel has singled out this laptop as having a great battery life, speedy load-up times and good connectivity.

We’re now on the second and final day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, which will end at midnight. The Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and it is one of the best digital sales right now, with offers and discounts over multiple brands, from Amazon’s own products all the way to third-party laptops and speakers.

This is an ideal laptop for anyone that is hybrid working or in education and comes at a massively discounted price. We can’t claim that this device will keep its reduced price for much longer, so you may want to jump on it before it’s gone.

