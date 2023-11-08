This 300-hour wireless headset deal is a Black Friday stunner

Have you ever wanted a wireless gaming headset that lets you forget battery life? HyperX, and this early Black Friday deal, has you covered.

Amazon has already begun laying on the Black Friday deals and the remarkable HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless has been pleasingly dragged into the action. It’s now down to just £129, coming in at 13% off.

We’re pretty big fans of this HyperX gaming headset, even without the discount, so a decent price slash of 13% is certainly appealing. It’s an eye-catching one as, at over £100 this is far from a budget gaming headset, but this £20 price cut brings it closer to being a more palatable price. And, with its long battery life, it offers a ton of value through its convenience.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless has had a hectic pricing history over on Amazon, with drops and rises galore before landing at its current low price. Throughout most of 2023, the HyperX has sat at between £170 and £190 before settling at £149 more recently. As such, the saving is a rather sizable one when compared to its pricing, even beyond what we’re touting has been slashed off it’s more recent price.

Is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless worth buying?

A wireless gaming headset with superb battery life Pros Big, meaty sound

Sturdy construction

Simple controls

Incredible battery life Cons Expensive

Lack of RGB may not please some

Lacklustre software

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is a marvellous gaming headset for PC and PS5

Offers stellar battery life of over 300 hours

Well made with an aluminium outer frame and suave black and red colour scheme

Audio is big and meaty, great for gaming

2.4GHz wireless connection offers little to no latency

Sturdy metal construction with a comfortable fit

No RGB lighting, sets it apart from other gaming headsets

Padding provides amazing passive noise isolation

Multimedia controls are within easy reach on both sides of the headset

Spatial audio works brilliantly in games, providing additional direction for in-game sounds

The headline feature of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is undoubtedly the up to 300 hours of battery life. It’s a stunning statistic that would be almost unbelievable if we hadn’t tested it out ourselves. Battery life upwards of 30 hours is often welcome for over-ear headphones, so this stunningly high level is something to behold.

You might think there have to be big sacrifices elsewhere to accommodate such a feat but you still get a big sound, a sturdy build alongside a comfortable fit. You don’t get flashy RGB lighting but that may not suit many anyways. There’s also pleasing Spatial Audio and useful multimedia controls including.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review

