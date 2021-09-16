Anyone looking for a new graphics card could get Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village for free with this new deal from AMD.

AMD has announced that anyone who buys the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card from an eligible retailer will be treated to free access to Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village. Check out some of the participating retailers below:

Resident Evil Village is already available, so you should be able to start playing straight away, while access to Far Cry 6 should be enabled once the game becomes publicly available on 7 October.

However, it’s no secret that it’s been hard to get your hands on graphics cards this year due to the silicon shortage, and stock seems to be still thin on the ground. This means your options may be limited, so don’t expect to easily bag of the cheapest models.

But with the Radeon RX 6900 XT being the most powerful GPU in AMD’s range, you can be confident you’ll be getting a top-notch performance for your money. We gave the graphics card a 4 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it, highlighting the 4K performance and low TDP as its core strengths.

The Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6 offer is also eligible when purchasing a gaming PC with the pairing of an AMD Ryzen 5000 or 3000 Series processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card.

Those who like to game on the go will also be pleased to know the deal is available for eligible gaming laptops that are packing an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile GPU.

This AMD offer will be available from today through to the end of the year, on 31 December. The redemption period for the titles included will also end on 29 January 2022.

You can check out the full list of which retailers are participating and any regional eligibility using the links prior.