Far Cry 6 lands on October 7 and here’s the first gameplay trailer

Ubisoft has confirmed one of the most anticipated games of 2021, the open world FPS Far Cry 6, will launch on October 7 this year.

The continuation of the first-person shooter franchise was supposed to arrive in February 2021 but, like pretty much everything else, has been delayed. Blame Covid.

However, the wait will be over within 5 months for gamers on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC and the last-gen consoles. There’ll also be a free upgrade for those who haven’t snagged a new machine yet.

Ubisoft has also released there first gameplay trailer for the game, well ahead of its expected arrival at E3 next month.

As we already knew, Far Cry 6 will be set in Cuba (Ubisoft claims it isn’t making a political point, via TheGamer), in a fictional city called Yuma. The protagonist is called Dani Rojas (not to be confused with the loveable Ted Lasso character), who gamers can assign a gender to.

As we already knew, your revolutionary character will be met with resistance from a fascist dictator Anton Castillo – played by Giancarlo Esposito, who played the legendary baddie Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

The gameplay reveal stream can be viewed below. There’s 22 minutes of footage in total.

Such is the openness of the world crafted by Ubisoft, during the reveal we also learned that the missions can be played in pretty much any order.

During the game you’ll be able to ride horses and command a crocodile, judging by the trailer. All in in all it looks like a seriously fun ride we can’t wait to jump on. However, as important as all of this stuff is, can we talk about the pupper? How about this pupper, you guys? Seriously. Look at his wheels!

We expect to learn even more about Far Cry 6 at the E3 expo, which is less than three weeks away. We’ll have full coverage of the event.

