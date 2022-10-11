 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Foldables are finally affordable: Bag the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just £499 right now

Max Parker
Editor

Since their inception, foldable smartphones have been seen as elaborate luxuries – that’s no longer the case thanks to this smashing deal for the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As part of the Prime Early Access sale day, Amazon has slashed the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 down to £499 – that’s a £450 saving off the original £949 RRP.

That’s a seriously tempting price for what remains one of the best foldable phones on the market, even if it isn’t currently the flagship foldable from Samsung.

Unlike the Z Fold series, the Z Flip 3 doesn’t open out like a book – instead, it’s a clamshell device, mimicking the flip phones of old. It’s got a fantastic air of nostalgia about it, and it stands out in a sea of phones that all look the same.

One of our big criticisms with the phone when we reviewed it upon launch was the high price. Foldable phones have always been priced higher than their flat rivals, due to the newer tech involved, but this dramatic price cut makes the Z Flip 3 a lot more attainable than before.

In our in-depth review of the phone, we said: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a big jump for foldable phones. While it’s not as futuristic as the Z Fold 3, it’s more usable and more affordable. The improvements to durability are welcome, as are the multiple screen upgrades.”

We had particular praise for the folding package, water-resistant body and the smooth display. Specs include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There are two 12MP cameras on the lid, along with another 10MP camera on the inside.

As this is a Prime Early Access deal, you will need to either sign up for Amazon Prime or already be a member to access this discounted price.

