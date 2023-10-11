Drone enthusiasts will love Amazon’s DJI Mavic Air 2 offer

Amazon has a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone bundle offer that provides a huge discount as part of its latest Prime Day sales bonanza.

Head over to the retailer today and you’ll be able to pick up the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for just £599. That’s a huge £350 saving on this package’s £949 RRP.

We’re talking 37% lopped off the price. That’s outstanding value for a bundle that will get you everything you need for a proper drone set-up.

Save £350 on the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo Amazon is offering a £350 saving on the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo this Prime Day. Amazon

Save £350

Now £599 View Deal

The Fly More Combo obviously gives you the DJI Mavic Air 2 itself, a compact drone with a 48MP camera and a 3-axis gimbal. This can film stable 4K video at 60 fps, with a 120 Mbps bit-rate, or HDR video, as well as 8K time-lapses.

This combo also throws in a stack of useful extras, including three flight batteries, each capable of 34 minutes of supporting flight time. You also get six pairs of low-noise propellers, a controller, a gimbal protector, a battery charger, a battery charging hub, a battery to power bank adaptor, a shoulder bag, an ND Filters Set, and all the necessary cables to get you up and flying.

It’s a comprehensive bundle from one of the most trusted names in drones. We’ve reviewed several DJI drones over the years, and have always found them to be excellent options.

As part of this Prime Day offer, the DJI Mavic Air 2 is a great drone entry point for any budding film maker.