DJI’s Mavic Air 2 is a seriously exciting drone – here are all the details

DJI has announced the Mavic Air 2, an upgraded version of the Mavic Air, which launched a couple of years ago. This all-new drone-cam packs a better battery, a better camera and a whole host of impressive specs.

We gave the original Mavic Air a four and a half star rating, so DJI will have to work hard to make meaningful improvements to the sophisticated drone. At first glance though, it looks like they have.

There is an all-new controller along with a bigger image sensor and more flight time at 34 minutes. The impressive little drone can film 4K video at 60 fps, with a 120 Mbps bit-rate, or HDR video. Notably, it’s also capable of capturing extra-crisp 8K time-lapses.

Related: Best camera phones 2020 – 12 top smartphone cameras

The Mavic Air 2 is now available for pre-order and shipments will begin in the US on May 11. European buyers may have to wait slightly longer. Complications caused by the Covid-19 outbreak have impacted DJI’s supply chain and distribution, meaning buyers outside the US may see delays.

The drone is launching at £769, or $799 in the US, so it’s by no means cheap, but the price hasn’t gone up either. This is the same price tag we saw on the original Mavic Air, but with better specs.

Related: Best security camera 2020 – Indoor and outdoor models to protect your home

However, on the price front, it’s worth bearing in mind that the original Mavic Air required buyers to shell out extra for the ‘Fly More Combo’ in order to get the most out of the drone. The Fly More Combo is also available for the Mavic Air 2 – it comes in with a hefty £949 price tag but offers much longer flying and filming times. That’s thanks to packing three batteries, instead of one, and six propellers, instead of three.

This is an exciting new release from DJI and its a brand that has consistently impressed us. We’ll be looking to provide more analysis and comparison of the new drone as soon as possible. Stay tuned.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…