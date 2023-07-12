Best Prime Day Fire TV Deals: The biggest savings on Fire TVs and streamers

As we head towards the end of Prime Day, we’ve rounded up all the best Fire TV deals that we’ve seen during the sale event.

Whether its TVs or video streamers, there have been a raft of deals across the entire Fire TV range of products. Look below for all the best deals we’ve found.

But first you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of all these deals. Prime Day is for Prime members only, and offers them a chance to find big savings on all kinds of products.

If you’re not a Prime Member you’ll need to sign up for a free trial or membership. New members – and those without an active account for the last 12 months – can sign up right now with a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Fire TV 2-series

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This 32-inch Fire TV 2-series has hit a very low price, with a £100 reduction on its asking price to bring it down from £249.99 to £149.99.

The Fire TV 2-series is Amazon’s budget TV range, tailored made for those after a smart TV at size that won’t take up much space in whichever room it’s placed in.

The 32-inch Fire TV is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day Amazon’s own brand Fire TV 2-series has had a massive discount, falling from £249.99 to £149.99 Amazon UK

Save £100 View Deal

Amazon Fire TV 4-series

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Amazon’s own brand 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series has had a whopping discount for Prime Day, with Amazon lopping 40% off to its current price of £299, down from £499.

The Fire TV 4-series supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, and comes with HDR10 and HLG support. Integration into the Fire TV OS brings a big library of apps to enjoy, including the likes of Disney+, Netflix, iPlayer, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

This 50-inch Amazon Fire TV just hit a bargain price Amazon’s 50-inch Fire TV 4-series has dropped in price ahead of Prime Day from £499 to £299 Amazon UK

Save £200

Now £299 View Deal

Toshiba QF5D QLED TV

One of the cheapest QLED TVs we’ve seen across the Prime Day sales, Amazon has reduced the Toshiba QF5D by £50 to bring it down to £349.

The QLED panel on this 50-inch Toshiba aims to offer a wider and more accurate range of colours than a standard LCD screen, and there’s big library of video streaming apps that includes the likes of Disney+, Netflix and the UK catch-up apps. You can stream with Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 to the TV.

This 50-inch Toshiba QLED has dropped down to just £349 This is one of the cheapest QLED TVs we’ve seen on sale. As part of the Prime Day sales, Amazon has reduced the Toshiba QF5D by £50 to bring it down to £349. Amazon UK

Now £349 View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Prime members can enjoy this exclusive deal as part Prime Day sale, with Amazon slashing the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max by a huge 42% to bring to less than £40.

The Fire TV 4K Max is Amazon’s best Fire TV Stick streamer, featuring Wi-Fi 6 for smooth 4K streaming (if you’ve got the right equipment): Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG support, as well as immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

This Amazon Fire TV Max Prime Day deal is hard to resist As part of the 2023 Prime Day sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max by a whopping 42% – making it one of the cheapest, most capable streaming sticks around. Amazon

Was £64.99

£37.99 View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K

Shoppers in the US can nab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $22.99, which is less than half the $49.99 asking price.

If you have a 4K TV that isn’t too smart (or you’re not fond of the smart features it does offer), the Fire TV Stick 4K can help freshen things up with its wide array of apps, and support for premium HDR formats in Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (as long as your TV is compatible with either).

Fire sale! Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99 Amazon’s mighty Fire TV Stick 4K is 54% off at $22.99. That’s down from $49.99. Amazon

Was $49.99

Now $22.99 View Deal

Fire TV Cube

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As part of the two-day sales event, the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube can be had for £109, a 21% reduction from its RRP of £139.99.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s flagship Fire TV streamer, featuring hands-free Alexa voice control, a HDMI input to connect sources to the Cube, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound for a premium video and audio experience.

The latest Fire TV Cube has a tasty Prime Day discount The newest Fire TV Cube is ta this cheapest price it’s even been for Prime Day Amazon UK

Now £109 View Deal

Today’s Best Prime Day deals: