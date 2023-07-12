Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Deal: Save $350 in Prime Day sale

The best Samsung Galaxy phone on the market right now is available on the cheap in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

You can grab the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone for $849.99, which is 29% off (or $350 off) the $1,199.99 asking price.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

You won’t find a better Prime Day Android phone deal than this The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is $350 off at Amazon US for Prime Day. Time’s a wasting so get this while you can. Amazon US

Was $1,199.99

Now $849.99 View Deal

You’ll get free two-day delivery from Amazon Prime with free returns and the deal comes courtesy of the official Samsung Store on Amazon. If you like having the freshest phones, you’re safe in the knowledge that we’re at least six months away from the successor too.

This is for the 256GB version of the device and you’ll be able to choose from four colours – Cream, Lavender, Phantom Black, and Green. It comes with Android 13 built in as standard, with Android 14 on the way before the end of the year.

The phone is also unlocked, meaning you can use it on all carriers in the United States. The device also ships with the S Pen stylus, which doubles as a camera shutter when the camera is set-up away from your reach.

The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also has a massive 5,000mAh battery, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC is accompanied by 8GB of RAM. The cameras include a humungous 200-megapixel main camera.

Right now, there’s very little that can compete with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra when it comes to the best Android phones.

In a 4.5-star review, our tester concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone that does it all; it has one of the best displays, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and a camera setup that beats just about anything in the flagship arena right now. It still charges slowly, it’s hard to use one-handed and it’s very expensive, but if you’re looking for the very best of what Android has to offer, look no further.”