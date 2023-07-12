Amazon US cuts 30% off the Apple Watch 8 price for Prime Day

You can get almost a third of the Apple Watch Series 8 during the last hours of Amazon Prime Day in the United States.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently just $279.99, which is 30% off the usual asking price of $399. That’s the lowest price on Amazon in more than 30 days.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

Apple Watch 8 is 30% off for Prime Day US Looking for the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal? That’s right here! The Apple Watch Series 8 is 30% off in the US right now Amazon US

RRP: $399

Prime Day Price: £279.99 View Deal

You can get free overnight delivery from Amazon Prime and there are free returns too, so if you’ve been mulling a new (or first) Apple Watch then this is a great time to dive in.

This is the 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 8 and comes with a Sport Band. There are quite a few colour options, including the midnight aluminium case with matching band, and the Project Red option too. The deal is for the WiFi + GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8, which has an always-on Retina display.

The real beauty of this smartwatch might be in the vast array of super advanced sensors. It’s got a blood oxygen tracker, and an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature to keep tabs on your heart health. There’s also advanced safety features like crash detection and fall detection. Sleep tracking and activity tracking is robust as ever.

We loved the excellent tracking features, varied sensors (including clever use of temperature sensor for family planning), the quick charging, and additional low power modes.

Our reviewer gave it a 4.5-star review and concluded: “Simply put, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users and if it supported Android devices, it would be comfortably clear of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch – both of which simply cannot offer what this wearable can.

“It’s not only great for health and fitness. It has access to loads of apps, gets frequent software updates, packs lovely watch faces and is very customisable.”