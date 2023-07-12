Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Amazon has slashed the price of the Canon Selphy Square QX10 portable photo printer by more than 50% this Prime Day.

That means you can print instant photos from your phone for just £69. That’s a massive £70.99 saving compared to the printer’s regular price of £139.99, making this the perfect time to pick it up whether it’s a gift for someone else or you simply feel like treating yourself.

As with all of the deals hitting Amazon this week, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access them. Luckily, Amazon does offer a 30-day free trial, so if you haven’t tried Prime before make sure to take advantage of that opportunity when buying this photo printer.

The Canon Selphy Square SQ10 is a small portable printer that measures 102 x 143 x 31mm and weighs 445g. This makes it ideal for slipping into your bag to print photos on the go or at a friend’s house.

This Canon instant printer is more than half off for Prime Day Save 51% when you buy the Canon Selphy Square QX10 portable photo printer today. The instant printer has dropped to just £69 for a limited time only, making now the perfect time to grab it. Amazon

Was £139.99

£69 View Deal

All you need to do to start printing photos is connect the printer to your smartphone or tablet using Wi-Fi. This means there are no annoying wires required to print, though you will need to use a USB cable to charge the device when the battery begins to run low.

The printer uses a dye sublimation printing technique to create vibrant square images with the promise that your pictures will remain high quality for up to 100 years. Each print also has a special coating to protect against splashes, spills and fading.

The printer needs to be paired with Canon’s XS-20L photo paper, which has an image size of 68 x 68 mm with additional space in the border below to scribble down a date or caption.

Finally, there’s the Selphy Photo Layout app, which is packed with stamps, filters, borders and text to decorate your snaps before you hit print.

If you’ve been searching for an easy and convenient way to print instant photos from your phone, the Canon Selphy Square QX10 might just be the way to go. Head to Amazon today to save more than 50% on the portable printer and get it for just £69 down from £139.99.

Our favourite Prime Day Deals