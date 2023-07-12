The Pixel 7 Pro is easy to recommend at this new price

The sun may be setting on Prime Day 2, but there are still plenty of great deals to be had, including this Amazon US saving on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Right now you can save 28% on the current flagship Pixel 7 Pro handset, which is currently the best Pixel phone you can get. It’s down from $899 to $649, which is a saving of $250 overall.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

If you are indeed an Amazon Prime member, you can get free two day delivery on the handset, which is arguably the most accomplished Google has ever produced.

This offer is for the base 128GB version of the phone, but there are three options to choose from – Snow, Obsidian, and the fetching shade of Hazel.

Naturally, it’ll ship with Android 13, with Android 14 less than a couple of months away. It also arrives unlocked so you’ll be able to use it on the network of your choosing.

The Pixel 7 Pro is the largest of the two current flagships with a 1440p, 6.7-inch, 120Hz intelligently adaptable refresh rate display and 24-hour battery life thanks to the Adaptive Battery tech.

It’s also got the Google Tensor G2 processor and a powerful triple camera array. That array includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. There’s also a 10-megapixel front camera that captures good selfies.

Our reviewer gave the phone a 4.5 star review from a possible five and said the handset was Google’s vision for Android in its best form.

Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker concluded: “The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones available in 2023. It has a great camera, a smooth screen and a suite of software features that’ll make switching hard.”