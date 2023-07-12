Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Samsung’s seriously smart M8 monitor gets drastic Prime Day US price slash

Looking for a PC monitor upgrade? Prime Day has the goods on this 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 monitor from Samsung.

Amazon US is selling the Samsung 32-inch M808 4K HDR smart monitor for just $379.99. That’s 24% or $117 off the $497 asking price. The monitor comes with free Prime delivery and free returns too.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

Save big on the 4K HDR Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Prime Day is coming to a close but the Smart Monitor M8 is great value at $379.99 on Amazon US. That’s 24% off.

The Smart Monitor M8 is a multitasking master. As well as hooking up to your PC for or laptop greater screen real estate, you’ll also benefit from Samsung’s brilliant Smart TV interface including all of the best streaming apps. Those include Netflix, Disney Plus and Xbox Game Pass

The monitor also includes a magnetic, detachable “slimfit camera” webcam accessory for using apps like Google Duo for video calling. There’s support for Amazon Alexa as well as Samsung’s own Bixby assistant. It’s also an IOT hub for SmartThings devices.

If you have Apple devices in your stable, there’s support for Apple’s AirPlay technology meaning you can cast your iPhone, iPad or Mac content, or mirror the display. We have already reviewed this model and loved the 4K picture quality and improved design over previous generation. We praised the useful smart features. The lower refresh rate means you might not wanna pick this for your gaming endeavours, but it’s a brilliant productivity monitor.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is an excellent all-round display, capable of crisp 4K picture quality while also flaunting the smarts to run streaming apps without the help of external devices. The price is arguably too steep when you consider that it’s seen only minor upgrades compared to Samsung’s M7 monitor, but it’s more stylish design at least provides a reason to splash the cash.”

