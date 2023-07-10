Prime Day tends to be an ace time to upgrade your caffeine setup, however this Nespresso Vertuo Pop deal has hit before the shopping event has even officially started.

Currently, Amazon has chopped a whopping 41% off this coffee machine, bringing the RRP of £100 down to a very wallet-friendly £59.

That represents a saving of £41 – and as this isn’t an official Prime Day deal, you do not need to sign up for Prime to bag the discount.

To make this deal even sweeter, you can also claim 50 free Nespresso Vertuo pods to get you started with the machine. Can’t say fairer than that.

Amazon’s sensational Nespresso deal is perfect for coffee lovers Amazon has chopped a whopping 41% off this Vertuo Pop machine, bringing the RRP of £100 down to a very wallet-friendly £59. That represents a saving of £41. Amazon

Was £100

Now £59 View Deal

This is one of the smaller Nespresso Vertuo machines, and comes in a rather fetching Mango hue. There are around 30 different coffee capsules available for Vertuo machines including iced and flavoured options, while it can brew multiple sized drinks, including 40ml espressos, 80ml double espressos and large 150ml and 230ml cups.

These Vertuo machines have a little more versatility than the standard Nespresso models and offer more variety in drink sizes, however if you’re moving from one of those other machines those capsules won’t work here – you need the very specific Vertuo capsules.

There’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth onboard for added info from the companion smartphone app, too and it can be paired with a separate milk frother for drinks like cappuccinos.

In our review of the Vertuo Pop, we said ‘Fancy to look at and well-priced, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is a handy Vertuo machine for those that don’t have much space. It makes rich and smooth coffee that equals that from the more expensive Vertuo machines.’

We’ll be covering all the best deals from Amazon throughout Prime Day (and from any rivals that decide to jump on the bandwagon and offer hefty reductions throughout the week) and you can see a few of the best we’ve spotted so far below.

Best Early Prime Day deals so far