Amazon’s Black Friday GoPro deal hasn’t gone anywhere yet

If you think you missed out on Amazon’s GoPro Hero 11 Black deal during the retailer’s Black Friday deal, we have some good news – the offer hasn’t ended just yet.

Head to Amazon now to save £100 on the 2022 GoPro and pay just £299 while this deal lasts. That’s a huge 25% slashed off the usual price of the action camera in time for Christmas.

Save £100 on the GoPro Hero 11 Black Bag a great deal on Amazon for the GoPro Hero 11 Black! Enjoy a massive £100.99, or 25%, off when buying this action camera from Amazon. Now available for only £299, capture your adventures in stunning quality without breaking the bank Amazon

Was £399.99

£299 View Deal

GoPro released the Hero 11 Black in September 2022, meaning it’s been just over a year since the camera first landed in stores.

While there are a few differences worth noting between the Hero 11 Black and this year’s Hero 12 Black, the latter has represented a minor update for the brand. For example, the two cameras continue to share the same 1/1.9-inch CMOS sensor, 5.3K resolution and dual-screen design.

This makes the Hero 11 Black a fantastic way to save a bit of cash this holiday season if you don’t feel the need to bag the most up-to-date model in 2023.

Is the GoPro Hero 11 Black worth buying?

GoPro sets the standard once again Pros 8:7 sensor perfect for content creation

A rich range of accessories

Excellent dynamic range for an action camera Cons Mediocre low-light performance

Mounting doesn’t best DJI’s magnetic system

Pricier than the main competiton

Impressive video quality

Excellent features

Best-in-class stabilization

New 8:7 sensor for versatile cropping options

Familiar design

Compatible with Hero 9 and 10 Mods

Waterproof up to 10m

Accessory compatibility with GoPro Media Mod and Max Lens Mod

New Easy mode for improved user interface

Gimbal-like smoothness and wide angle capture

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is a rugged action camera with a design that’ll be familiar to any GoPro user.

The design includes a 2.27-inch rear touchscreen and a 1.4-inch front LCD screen for monitoring your shots and the camera is waterproof up to 10m without any additional housing, making it ideal for filming in more extreme environments.

The GoPro’s image quality is also excellent, with the camera able to record 5.3K video at up to 60fps and capture sharp 27-megapixel stills.

Finally, the action camera is compatible with a wide range of mods, including those released alongside the GoPro Hero 9 and Hero 10, and benefits from the best-in-class HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilisation.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 11 Black review

Looking for a different deal?

The brand new GoPro Hero 12 Black has also kept hold of its Black Friday discount beyond the big sale. You can currently get the 2023 GoPro for just £339 on Amazon.