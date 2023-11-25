The latest GoPro is now a steal for content creators

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the latest GoPro in the Black Friday sales, this is your chance. The action cam has seen its first major discount over on Amazon.

Head there now to snatch the GoPro Hero 12 Black up for just £339. That’s 15% off the camera’s RRP of £399.99, saving you £60 when you shop this Black Friday.

Was £399.99

£339 View Deal

That’s £60 you can put toward accessories, such as grips, spare batteries, SD cards and waterproof casing, or just keep saved away ahead of Christmas.

This is the first big discount we’ve seen this GoPro receive since it launched this September, making this a great opportunity to snag it for cheap.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is a rugged action cam capable of capturing sharp HDR 5.3K video at up to 60p, along with 27-megapixel stills.

The camera features HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation for smooth video and can record up to 8x slo-mo in stunning 4K. The camera supports a range of digital lenses and light painting effects and is waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re on a budget this Black Friday, we’d recommend checking out this slightly cheaper deal on last year’s GoPro Hero 11 Black.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: