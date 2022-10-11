Amazon slashes the price of this Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Arceus bundle

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and it’s brought with it some incredible deals that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Everyone has been waiting in anticipation for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which will run from 11 October until 12 October, although it is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

If you’ve been looking to catch up on some holiday shopping early or treat yourself to some new tech, this is the perfect place to start. And we have the perfect deal for any gamers in your life: snatch up a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokemon game for just £299.

Treat yourself to the Nintendo Switch and a Pokemon game for under £300 Amazon Early Access Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to start you’re early holiday shopping spree. With this fantastic deal, you can snatch up a Nintendo Switch alongside the classic Pokemon Arceus for just £299. Amazon

Save over £60

Now just £299 View Deal

The Nintendo Switch OLED is one of the best consoles on the market, boasting a 4-star review thanks to the bright and colourful screen that looks significantly better than the standard model, as well as the library of iconic games that Nintendo has to offer.

The Switch is also ideal for on-the-go gaming since you have the option of using it as a handheld console, or docking it to a TV or monitor so you can play with friends.

Pokemon Arceus, meanwhile, scored 4.5-stars from us, with our reviewer claiming that is it a much-needed refresher to the franchise, bringing in new gameplay mechanics that make the game feel less repetitive. It also features a great storyline you can get lost in for hours, even if you’ve never picked a Pokemon game up before.

Coming in as one of the most innovative Pokemon games in years, this is a great title to jump into if you’re looking for a new experience in the Pokemon world while still seeing some of the same familiar faces.

Not only is this an amazing saving of just over £60, but it means that you’re free to start playing games as soon as it arrives. This is a great deal, and we recommend you jump on it now before it ends.