 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon slashes the price of this Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Arceus bundle

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and it’s brought with it some incredible deals that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Everyone has been waiting in anticipation for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which will run from 11 October until 12 October, although it is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

If you’ve been looking to catch up on some holiday shopping early or treat yourself to some new tech, this is the perfect place to start. And we have the perfect deal for any gamers in your life: snatch up a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokemon game for just £299.

Treat yourself to the Nintendo Switch and a Pokemon game for under £300

Treat yourself to the Nintendo Switch and a Pokemon game for under £300

Amazon Early Access Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to start you’re early holiday shopping spree. With this fantastic deal, you can snatch up a Nintendo Switch alongside the classic Pokemon Arceus for just £299.

  • Amazon
  • Save over £60
  • Now just £299
View Deal

The Nintendo Switch OLED is one of the best consoles on the market, boasting a 4-star review thanks to the bright and colourful screen that looks significantly better than the standard model, as well as the library of iconic games that Nintendo has to offer.

The Switch is also ideal for on-the-go gaming since you have the option of using it as a handheld console, or docking it to a TV or monitor so you can play with friends.

Pokemon Arceus, meanwhile, scored 4.5-stars from us, with our reviewer claiming that is it a much-needed refresher to the franchise, bringing in new gameplay mechanics that make the game feel less repetitive. It also features a great storyline you can get lost in for hours, even if you’ve never picked a Pokemon game up before.

Coming in as one of the most innovative Pokemon games in years, this is a great title to jump into if you’re looking for a new experience in the Pokemon world while still seeing some of the same familiar faces.

Treat yourself to the Nintendo Switch and a Pokemon game for under £300

Treat yourself to the Nintendo Switch and a Pokemon game for under £300

Amazon Early Access Prime Day is here, and it’s the perfect time to start you’re early holiday shopping spree. With this fantastic deal, you can snatch up a Nintendo Switch alongside the classic Pokemon Arceus for just £299.

  • Amazon
  • Save over £60
  • Now just £299
View Deal

Not only is this an amazing saving of just over £60, but it means that you’re free to start playing games as soon as it arrives. This is a great deal, and we recommend you jump on it now before it ends.

You might like…

Save over half on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in the Prime Early Access Sale

Save over half on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in the Prime Early Access Sale

Hannah Davies 11 mins ago
Upgrade your PS5 on a budget with the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD

Upgrade your PS5 on a budget with the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD

Gemma Ryles 32 mins ago
Grab the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A series for £349 in this great bundle deal

Grab the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A series for £349 in this great bundle deal

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
LG C2 42-inch OLED TV down to £959 on Amazon

LG C2 42-inch OLED TV down to £959 on Amazon

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Bose NC Headphones 700 down to £179.99 on Amazon

Bose NC Headphones 700 down to £179.99 on Amazon

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Save £420 on this Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV

Save £420 on this Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.