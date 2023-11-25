You won’t believe the price for this 75-inch LG 4K TV

We’ve seen deals for 65-inch 4K TVs, but what if you want an even bigger TV? There’s a big discount on this 75-inch LG at John Lewis

There’s already £110 off the TV through the Black Friday sales for the LG 75UR78006LK, but John Lewis members can earn an additional £100 more by applying the LGTV100 promotional code during the checkout process, bringing this 75-inch down to just £639.

And don’t forget that you get a five-year warranty for every TV purchase at John Lewis.

£639 with promotional code LGTV100 View Deal

The 75UR78006LK is a 2023 LG TV that comes with a number of features to boost the picture viewing experience.

First is the presence of the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 that uses artificial intelligence to upscale and optimise lower quality sources to improve clarity and detail.

With LG’s well-regarded webOS user interface, there’s access to all the major video/audio streaming apps, as well as integration with Freeview Play. You can also create a profile for each person in the household, tailoring the interface to their personal choices.

There are smarts in the form of Apple HomeKit and Matter support, so you could integrate this TV to fit within your smart home system if you have one already set-up, making it easier to connect and operate to other devices in your home through the TV.

Gaming features include the Game Optimizer that allows the user to customise the TV’s performance for the best experience. 4K/120Hz, and variable refresh rates are also supported for high quality gaming experience.

HDR support includes HDR10 and HLG formats for improved contrast, brightness, colours and black levels with HDR content. Filmmaker mode ensures you’re watching content in the manner that the filmmaker wants when that picture mode is engaged.

As long as you’re a John Lewis member and add the promotional code LGTV100, you’ll be able to get the 75-inch LG UR78 for £639. In our opinion that’s something of a bargain for a TV that’s as big as this.

