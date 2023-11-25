This 65-inch Toshiba 4K TV is selling fast. Don’t miss out!

Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Still searching for an excellent Black Friday TV deal? There’s one going for a 65-inch Toshiba that’s very appetising.

Head to Very and you’ll find the Toshiba 65UF3D53DB selling for just £359, saving £90 on the asking price.

Be aware that this item is proving to be very popular, and it is selling quick. If you want to get in on this deal, don’t delay as £359 is a great price for a 65-inch 4K TV.

The 65UF3D53DB is part of the Fire TV ecosystem, meaning you’ll have access to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant, as well as the thousands of apps available through the Fire TV interface with big hitters covered in the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and the UK catch-up and on-demand apps through Freeview Play.

It’s a well-featured TV for the asking price with support for advanced AV tech such as Dolby Atmos (for 3D audio sound with a compatible soundbar), DTS:X, and Dolby Vision HDR (which improves brightness and contrast).

The sound system is one that’s been tuned by Onkyo, and is intended to provide a boost in terms of clarity and power. There is a game mode on the TV to reduce latency and optimise the picture performance for whichever games you intend to play on the screen.

We’ve not reviewed this specific model from Toshiba but in light of the TVs we have reviewed from Toshiba in the past, we’ve always found them to be decent in terms of performance and offering good value for the price point. The 65UF3D53DB looks to more of that, and a 65-inch 4K TV for £359 will hold lots of people for those who are shopping on a budget.

There is a deal for an LG 60-inch 4K over at Argos that is selling for £399. There’s also a 58-inch 4K TV from Hisense available for £379 over at Very.

