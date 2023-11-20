You can’t miss this £600 price cut on the LG Gram SuperSlim OLED

The LG Gram range is one of the most interesting around. It offers something different from many other laptops but at a price. Thankfully, the Gram SuperSlim OLED is massively reduced right now.

Like many LG Gram laptops, this model comes with the caveat that you have to spend quite a bit to get it in your hands. These laptops also prioritise a lightweight so don’t necessarily feel that luxurious for the price. However, with the LG Gram SuperSlim OLED down £600, to just £999 it’s becoming a hard-to-ignore offering.

Currys Black Friday Bargain: LG Gram SuperSlim OLED now just £999 The LG Gram SuperSlim OLED is now a stunning £600 for Black Friday. At Currys, the laptop is now just £999. Currys

Save £600

Now £999 View Deal

The main appeal of this deal will be for those who have considered an LG Gram laptop before but have viewed the price as a bit too on the high side. The range is hugely appealing due to its high-end productivity chops combined with a remarkably lightweight design but, this year, LG has doubled down on the formula by making the device super thin and adding an OLED. This all means you’re getting so much for the sub-£1,000 price.

To find actually good deals, we regularly delve into the price history of products. With this LG Gram SuperSlim OLED deal on Currys, the device was previously at £1,599 from late October to the middle of November. That original high entry price was a key reason for our middling review of the device, so the big price cut is a coup.

Is the LG Gram SuperSlim OLED worth buying?

A supremely thin laptop with a high price to pay Pros Great productivity performer

Accurate display that’s great outside

Stunningly thin and light

Strong battery life Cons OLED and matte display combination won’t suit everyone

Disappointing 1080p and 16:9 combo

Oddly cheap-feeling chassis

The LG Gram SuperSlim represents a classy levelling-up of this brand’s range of laptops. It was previously focused on a lightweight at all costs but this model brings an extremely thin design as well as an intriguing OLED display. Along with the indulgent contrast and brilliant colour that an OLED brings, this panel is matte. It’s a rather rare combination but it makes this device excellent for working outdoors or in awkward lighting. There’s plenty of productivity power on board, enabling tons of multitasking and room for many open tabs. The impressive battery life is a pleasing feature too, that defies the thin design.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive LG Gram SuperSlim review.

Looking for a different deal?

Was this deal not exactly what you’re looking for this Black Friday? Our team of experts have found plenty more like this cracking £600 off on the Nikon D780 full-frame DSLR camera. For a full peruse of our findings, do root around in our Black Friday live blog.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: