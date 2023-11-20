Save £600 on a full-frame DSLR with this incredible Nikon D780 deal

Amazon has slashed more than 25% off the price of the Nikon D780, bringing the price of the full-frame mirrorless camera down to just £1700 while this offer lasts.

That’s a hefty £600 saving when you shop during the ongoing Black Friday sale compared to the camera’s usual £2299 RRP.

You’ll need to act fast, however. There are only nine of these cameras left in stock as of us spotting this deal and they’re likely to get snapped up fast.

Aside from a few days in October when the camera cost just £1269, this is by far the cheapest we’ve seen the D780 fall since it launched in 2020.

The Nikon D780 is a full-frame DSLR with a 24.5-megapixel CMOS sensor and the ability to capture 4K video at up to 30p or 1080p video at up to 120p.

The camera features a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen monitor, along with an optical viewfinder that harnesses Nikon’s 51-point autofocus system with AF tracking, including eye-detection AF.

The camera also supports a burst rate of up to 12fps or 7fps with AF/AE and packs a dual card slot compatible with UHS-II SD cards.

Finally, the camera is compatible with Nikon’s wide array of NIKKOR F-mount lenses.

Looking for a different deal?

This is a brilliant deal on a DSLR, but what if you’re looking for a mirrorless camera? We’ve spotted another great deal on the Sony a6400 and a 16-55mm lens.

