Why buy any other budget earbuds when the Pixel Buds are this affordable

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon’s Black Friday sale continues into the weekend and this discount on the budget Pixel Buds A-Series makes them an easy buy and the perfect gift.

As part of the sales events, Amazon has chopped 35% off the £109.99 RRP bringing the overall cost down to £71.

That’s a saving of £38.99 and brings these buds down to the lowest price we’ve seen them go for in the last three months, and within a few pounds of the lowest price.

Throughout the past few months these buds have stuck, around the £90 mark, often going up to RRP.

If this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

Same features and design but for a much cheaper price

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Excellent Google Assistant integration
  • Smooth, clear sound
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • Audio presentation is rather polite
  • No improvement in terms of battery life

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s most affordable buds, yet we were still impressed with them enough to award them a Recommended badge. Not only are they wildly affordable at this Black Friday price, but they also pack strong Google Assistant integration and smooth, clear sound plus a comfortable fit.

