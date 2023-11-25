Why buy any other budget earbuds when the Pixel Buds are this affordable
Amazon’s Black Friday sale continues into the weekend and this discount on the budget Pixel Buds A-Series makes them an easy buy and the perfect gift.
As part of the sales events, Amazon has chopped 35% off the £109.99 RRP bringing the overall cost down to £71.
That’s a saving of £38.99 and brings these buds down to the lowest price we’ve seen them go for in the last three months, and within a few pounds of the lowest price.
Throughout the past few months these buds have stuck, around the £90 mark, often going up to RRP.
Same features and design but for a much cheaper price
Pros
- Affordable
- Excellent Google Assistant integration
- Smooth, clear sound
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- Audio presentation is rather polite
- No improvement in terms of battery life
The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s most affordable buds, yet we were still impressed with them enough to award them a Recommended badge. Not only are they wildly affordable at this Black Friday price, but they also pack strong Google Assistant integration and smooth, clear sound plus a comfortable fit.
