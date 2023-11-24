Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’ve just spotted the ultimate Black Friday Switch bundle

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

There’s already been a bunch of offers on the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday season but this stunner of a bundle is the best yet, especially for Mario Kart fans.

This bundle brings together the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the upgraded experience of the new Switch OLED and access to the wide-ranging Switch Online membership. It’s a corker. The Nintendo Switch OLED Red/Blue + Mario Kart Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3-month) for £269.85.

Grab this wondrous Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online (3-month) deal

Grab this wondrous Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online (3-month) deal

Seperately, this bumper bundle would typically cost you well over £300, but you can now get it all for under £270 with this Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday team-up.

  • Ebay
  • Bundle
  • Now £269.85
View Deal

So what makes this an excellent deal to consider this Black Friday? Well, some of the great deals we’ve seen on the Switch OLED all on its lonesome have come in at just under £280, a reduction of 5% from the most recent regular price on Amazon. This deal on ShopTo’s Ebay store comes in at £10 less than that while also giving you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and an online membership for three months.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying?

Nintendo Switch OLED
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still a great portable two years on

Pros

  • OLED screen offers a huge upgrade
  • Bigger screen, but still very portable
  • Stand is a lot sturdier now
  • Increased storage capacity

Cons

  • No performance upgrade
  • No substantial upgrades for docked mode

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a great modern upgrade on the original model. There are only small tweaks to the internals but the bigger, brighter and more lush OLED display gives a huge boost to the portable experience. The stand also gets a lovely upgrade, making it far more usable and sturdier. There’s a bump up in storage capacity too, letting you get more games right on your device.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Looking for a different deal?

Not convinced it’s time for you to pick up a Nintendo Switch? Microsoft’s top-notch console is on sale too. The Xbox Series X is down to under £350 for Black Friday. If you fancy browsing a broader range of offers, do take a look at our Black Friday Deals roundup too.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

This is one of the cheapest Samsung phone deals we’ve found this Black Friday – save 34%

This is one of the cheapest Samsung phone deals we’ve found this Black Friday – save 34%

Max Parker 2 mins ago
This SIM-free Galaxy A34 deal is a must-buy for Samsung fans

This SIM-free Galaxy A34 deal is a must-buy for Samsung fans

Max Parker 23 mins ago
There’s nothing scary about this Dead Space Black Friday deal

There’s nothing scary about this Dead Space Black Friday deal

Adam Speight 34 mins ago
Save 28% on the Apple Pencil (1st gen) this Black Friday

Save 28% on the Apple Pencil (1st gen) this Black Friday

Max Parker 55 mins ago
An unmissable Xbox Series X price crash brings it down to under £350

An unmissable Xbox Series X price crash brings it down to under £350

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Save a whopping 50% on the Ring Video Doorbell for Black Friday

Save a whopping 50% on the Ring Video Doorbell for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 11 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.