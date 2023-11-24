We’ve just spotted the ultimate Black Friday Switch bundle

There’s already been a bunch of offers on the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday season but this stunner of a bundle is the best yet, especially for Mario Kart fans.

This bundle brings together the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the upgraded experience of the new Switch OLED and access to the wide-ranging Switch Online membership. It’s a corker. The Nintendo Switch OLED Red/Blue + Mario Kart Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3-month) for £269.85.

Grab this wondrous Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online (3-month) deal Seperately, this bumper bundle would typically cost you well over £300, but you can now get it all for under £270 with this Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday team-up. Ebay

So what makes this an excellent deal to consider this Black Friday? Well, some of the great deals we’ve seen on the Switch OLED all on its lonesome have come in at just under £280, a reduction of 5% from the most recent regular price on Amazon. This deal on ShopTo’s Ebay store comes in at £10 less than that while also giving you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and an online membership for three months.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying?

Still a great portable two years on Pros OLED screen offers a huge upgrade

Bigger screen, but still very portable

Stand is a lot sturdier now

Increased storage capacity Cons No performance upgrade

No substantial upgrades for docked mode

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a great modern upgrade on the original model. There are only small tweaks to the internals but the bigger, brighter and more lush OLED display gives a huge boost to the portable experience. The stand also gets a lovely upgrade, making it far more usable and sturdier. There’s a bump up in storage capacity too, letting you get more games right on your device.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Looking for a different deal?

Not convinced it’s time for you to pick up a Nintendo Switch? Microsoft’s top-notch console is on sale too. The Xbox Series X is down to under £350 for Black Friday. If you fancy browsing a broader range of offers, do take a look at our Black Friday Deals roundup too.

