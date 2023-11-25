We’ve found the perfect PS5 bundle deal for kids
Grabbing a console all on its own is a bit sad until you equip it with some games. Thankfully, this PS5 bundle that’s perfect for kids is going cheap at Game.
This impressive PS5 bundle teams up the console, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway and a DualSense Purple for just £450. It’s a bumper combination that could make for an ideal holiday gift for kids.
Nab the PS5, Lego Star Wars, Kart Racers 3 and a DualSense Purple for under £450
- Game
- Bundle
- Now £449.99
This is a strong deal as you can typically find the PS5 for around £380 now, while you’ll find the Lego Star Wars game for £12.98, Kart Racers 3 for £29.99 and DualSense Purple for £44.98 at Game. So, it’d usually cost you around £470 for this combination, making for a solid saving of around £20 here. You can save a further £30 if you sign up for Fraser Plus with Game too.
Is the Sony PS5 worth buying?
Is Sony's latest console still worth buying in 2023?
Pros
- Absurdly powerful
- User interface is refined, accessible and easy to use
- DualSense controller feels like a true leap forward
- Backwards compatibility for PS4 games
Cons
- The console is overly bulky
- Lags behind Series X and S when it comes to loading times
The PS5 Slim is now inbound but you’ll be able to find offers on the original for some time to come. The PS5 will still offer you excellent 4K gameplay, with speedy SSD loading times and access to top games like Marve’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok. The DualSense controller adds an extra dimension to the Sony console, providing enhanced haptics. The user interface to also extremely easy to use. Sony has incorporated solid backwards compatibility with the PS4 too, while there’s the new PlayStation Portal accessory available now too, for gaming over Wi-Fi.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony PS5 review.
Looking for a different deal?
Having a solid connection is essential for a serious gaming setup so it might be worth considering a Wi-Fi-flavoured upgrade too. Take a look at this TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh System offer, down to just £159.99. Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday deals live blog.
