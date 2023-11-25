Top up your PS5 storage with this stunning 2TB SSD deal

SSDs have, thankfully, fallen in price over recent years, with it seeming like a rather extortionate upgrade to your PS5 when the console launched. Now, it’s far more reasonable, especially with a discount on this Adata option for Black Friday.

This SSD isn’t limited to just PS5 use, with it being a neat upgrade to your PC too. But, it remains an excellent boost to the original PS5 model’s 825GB limit. This Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB SSD is now just £89.99, down from £119.99 to accommodate your console storage needs.

This Adata 2TB SSD is down to under £90 for Black Friday Down from £119.99 to just £89.99, this 2TB Adata SSD deal to boost your PS5 library is a Black Friday bargain. Ebuyer

Save £30

Now £89.99 View Deal

So what makes this the right SSD deal? Well, we’ve already seen a bunch of SSD deals on models suitable for the PS5 during the course of the Black Friday festivities. There’s the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB, down from £108.99 to £99.99, which is already a solid deal on such a bumper storage solution. But this Adata offer beats that, coming in at under £90 for the same amount of storage.

The size of this SSD and its compatibility with the PS5 is what makes this Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB such a top pick. The speeds come in at 7400Mbps read and 6700Mbps write, meaning it’ll fit nicely with your PS5, enabling its speedy loading and the exciting gameplay it provides, notable in titles like Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You also get a decent 5-year warranty, ideal should you run into any issues. For PC users, this model comes in a PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 flavour, offering compact and fast storage for your rig.

Looking for a different deal?

Fancy a great gaming deal outside of the realm of PC and PS5? The Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online for just £299. For a broader selection of top offers, check out our Black Friday Deals roundup.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: