This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal is a Black Friday stonker

The Switch OLED makes for a brilliant games console, and with this excellent Black Friday deal, it’s available for an absolute steal from ShopTo’s eBay store.

You get the console itself, complete with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Switch Online, all for £299, which represents quite the steal. For anyone wanting to get their loved ones a fantastic handheld console for use at home or on the go, this is a great option.

Of course, the big thing here is the inclusion of the Switch OLED, which proved to be a worthwhile upgrade over the original model when it launched a couple of years ago. The big thing is that uprated OLED display, offering a major upgrade over the LCD of the original, bringing with it a generally sharper experience with deeper blacks and better contrast. The Switch OLED also provides a better stand and boosted storage compared to the original, too.

Adding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the party is also a nice touch, giving you access to a game we described as a ‘must-buy’ in our review. It’s a fun Mario Kart title for beginners and experts alike, with a fun arcade racing experience, that brings back features such as Battle Mode while embracing the versatility of the Switch.

The addition of three months of Switch Online is handy, and makes this an even better package for it, giving you access to online play in a range of titles, meaning you can get up and running in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as soon as you get the console.

