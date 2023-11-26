Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Sky Stream Black Friday deal is not to be missed

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Not looking for a TV but a video streamer to go with your TV? Sky has a very impressive deal going for its Stream puck for Black Friday.

Head over to Sky and you’ll find the Sky Stream is selling for £19/month with Sky TV and Netflix (Basic) bundled in. Add the Sky Cinema package and you’ll be able to get all of that for just £30/month on an 18-month contract.

Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV & Netflix for £30/month

For those who don’t want to buy a TV in Sky Glass, the Sky Stream is the most accessible way into the world of entertainment that Sky offers. All it needs is an Internet connection and it’s up and running.

It’s small and discreet, and so can be kept out of the way from the rest of your AV equipment. It also comes with a HDMI cable to connect to your TV, and in environmentally friendly packaging that you can dispose of in your local recycling if you don’t have any need for it.

What we like the best about the Sky Stream is the way that it approaches content discovery. It does not favour Sky content over others in the way that some of its streaming rivals do, so whether you’re a Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ or Apple TV+ subscriber, it’s easy to find content from your favourite services.

And the content from Sky is massive, with content from the likes of Paramount, Universal, and HBO mixed in with the content from its own studios.

And of course we should mention the picture quality. Picture quality impresses with high levels of detail and sharpness, and with Dolby Vision support, there’s added punch and contrast to content that supports it. Of course, you’ll need a Dolby Vision compatible TV to benefit from this.

There’s also Dolby Atmos support, so for those who desire 3D spatial audio, that is possible when the Stream is paired with a compatible soundbar or sound system.

There is another Sky Stream that also throws a broadband plan into the bargain for £36/month. Over at eBay there’s a deal for the Apple TV 4K (2017) that’s selling for £75 while stocks last.

