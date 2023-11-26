Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Apple TV 4K is available for under £75 – but you’ll need to be quick

The Apple TV 4K is one of the best media streaming devices you can buy, and this deal gets you the box for under £90 thanks to a special code.

Currently available through eBay, the 2017 version of the streaming box has had its price chopped down to £71.16 when you use the code BUYBETTER20.

Without this code the box would cost £88.95 – so you’re saving some real money here thanks to eBay’s Black Friday promotion. You will need to act fast though, not only does this voucher expire tomorrow (Nov 27) but there are only limited quantities available.

This particular model of the Apple TV 4K (A1842) was released in 2017 and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. You’ll find a Siri Remote in the box and there’s support for 4K output, Dolby Vision and HDR along with Gigabit Ethernet.

It’ll run the latest version of TVoS too, adding new features than what was available when this product officially launched.

