This remarkable Black Friday deal gets you £60 off our favourite paper tablet

It’s rare to see the Remarkable 2 paper tablet drop in price making this Black Friday saving even more tempting.

Remarkable has two bundles on offer for its e-ink tablet this Black Friday and both reduce the overall price by £60. You can grab the Type Folio bundle for £527 – down from £587 – or the Book Folio bundle for £497. Previously this was £557.

Both bundles come with the Remarkable 2 itself – easily the best paper tablet you can buy – plus the Marker Plus and USB cable. Pick the Type Folio bundle and you get the keyboard case, whereas a slimmer book-style case is included with the Book Folio bundle. If we had the choice, we’d go for the Type Folio as the keyboard is an excellent addition.

A strong case for the importance of digital notebooks Pros Distraction free writing experience

Simple but elegant UI

Large screen that’s easy to read in good conditions Cons Limited feature set compared to the competition

Very expensive when accessories are in the mix

No backlight to speak of

The Remarkable e-ink tablet is an impressive piece of kit, ideal for those who take countless notes each day and want a simple way of collating them all together. You can use a traditional tablet, but the monochrome display here is so much more similar to actual paper that the writing experience is fantastic. The elegant UI is great and always gets more features, while the large screen is comfortable to read in any daylight situation. You’ll also get a week or so on a charge, far more than a competing iPad.

While this kind of tablet really won’t be for everyone, those who will take advantage of its skills will be rewarded with one of the best single-use products we’ve ever used.

