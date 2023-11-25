Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This remarkable Black Friday deal gets you £60 off our favourite paper tablet

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

It’s rare to see the Remarkable 2 paper tablet drop in price making this Black Friday saving even more tempting.

Remarkable has two bundles on offer for its e-ink tablet this Black Friday and both reduce the overall price by £60. You can grab the Type Folio bundle for £527 – down from £587 – or the Book Folio bundle for £497. Previously this was £557.

Both bundles come with the Remarkable 2 itself – easily the best paper tablet you can buy – plus the Marker Plus and USB cable. Pick the Type Folio bundle and you get the keyboard case, whereas a slimmer book-style case is included with the Book Folio bundle. If we had the choice, we’d go for the Type Folio as the keyboard is an excellent addition.

This remarkable Black Friday deal gets you £60 off our favourite paper tablet

This remarkable Black Friday deal gets you £60 off our favourite paper tablet

Remarkable has two bundles on offer for its e-ink tablet this Black Friday and both reduce the overall price by £60. You can grab the Type Folio bundle for £527 – down from £587 – or the Book Folio bundle for £497. Previously this day was £557.

  • Remarkable
  • Save £60
  • As low as £467
View Deal

If this deal isn’t for you then we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting all the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday deals, choosing the best ones we see so you don’t waste your money.

Trusted Reviews' Remarkable 2 review
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A strong case for the importance of digital notebooks

Pros

  • Distraction free writing experience
  • Simple but elegant UI
  • Large screen that’s easy to read in good conditions

Cons

  • Limited feature set compared to the competition
  • Very expensive when accessories are in the mix
  • No backlight to speak of

The Remarkable e-ink tablet is an impressive piece of kit, ideal for those who take countless notes each day and want a simple way of collating them all together. You can use a traditional tablet, but the monochrome display here is so much more similar to actual paper that the writing experience is fantastic. The elegant UI is great and always gets more features, while the large screen is comfortable to read in any daylight situation. You’ll also get a week or so on a charge, far more than a competing iPad.

While this kind of tablet really won’t be for everyone, those who will take advantage of its skills will be rewarded with one of the best single-use products we’ve ever used.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

256GB MicroSDs are going cheap right now on Amazon

256GB MicroSDs are going cheap right now on Amazon

Nick Rayner 5 mins ago
Top up your PS5 storage with this stunning 2TB SSD deal

Top up your PS5 storage with this stunning 2TB SSD deal

Adam Speight 12 mins ago
Black Friday Deals Live: Big Saturday discounts now available

Black Friday Deals Live: Big Saturday discounts now available

Thomas Deehan 53 mins ago
Why buy any other budget earbuds when the Pixel Buds are this affordable

Why buy any other budget earbuds when the Pixel Buds are this affordable

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Black Friday Laptop Deals 2023 Live: Top offers on MacBooks and more

Black Friday Laptop Deals 2023 Live: Top offers on MacBooks and more

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Bang and Olufsen finally has a cheap pair of headphones

Bang and Olufsen finally has a cheap pair of headphones

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.