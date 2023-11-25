Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This iPhone 13 Pro Max deal is the perfect low-cost upgrade

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Big iPhones can be expensive, even a few years after release – that’s why this refurbished deal on the 13 Pro Max from Fonehouse is easy to recommend.

This deal gets you the phone with absolutely no upfront cost and a £43 monthly payment for 24 months. It’s on the Vodafone network and you get a whopping 400GB of data.

There is also unlimited minutes and texts, plus free next day delivery included.

Still worth it in 2022?

Pros

  • Huge screen is gorgeous
  • Three very good cameras
  • Really impressive battery life
  • ProMotion finally on an iPhone

Cons

  • Selfie camera needs an upgrade
  • Notch feels tired
  • Other phones have better zoom

If you’re on the hunt for a big iPhone, but don’t want to spend the prices for the newer models then the 13 Pro Max is a very smart choice. Like the 15 Pro Max, it has a wonderful OLED display with a fast 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and impressive colours.

The cameras on the back take fantastic shots in all conditions while the video recording is better than most 2023 Android flagships. You’ll get plenty of iOS updates too, and the design still looks great. Overall this is still a very good phone.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

