This iPhone 13 Pro Max deal is the perfect low-cost upgrade

Big iPhones can be expensive, even a few years after release – that’s why this refurbished deal on the 13 Pro Max from Fonehouse is easy to recommend.

This deal gets you the phone with absolutely no upfront cost and a £43 monthly payment for 24 months. It’s on the Vodafone network and you get a whopping 400GB of data.

There is also unlimited minutes and texts, plus free next day delivery included.

Still worth it in 2022? Pros Huge screen is gorgeous

Three very good cameras

Really impressive battery life

ProMotion finally on an iPhone Cons Selfie camera needs an upgrade

Notch feels tired

Other phones have better zoom

If you’re on the hunt for a big iPhone, but don’t want to spend the prices for the newer models then the 13 Pro Max is a very smart choice. Like the 15 Pro Max, it has a wonderful OLED display with a fast 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and impressive colours.

The cameras on the back take fantastic shots in all conditions while the video recording is better than most 2023 Android flagships. You’ll get plenty of iOS updates too, and the design still looks great. Overall this is still a very good phone.

